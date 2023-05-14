Finest Artist Nominees: Vũ Tuấn Việt

VŨ TUẤN VIỆT

Year of birth: 1992

Field: Visual Art

About the artists: Vũ Tuấn Việt graduated from the Faculty of Painting of the Vietnam Fine Arts University in 2016. Vũ Tuấn Việt’s artistic practice reflects his concern about the hidden corners of the mind of today’s society. He chose the cubist language with spatial and cubic structures to more clearly divide the interweaving connection between pieces of the rhythm of time in his own perception. He has won a number of awards, namely the Second prize at the National Exhibition of Paintings and Photographs of Group B Professional Fine Arts for students organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2016; Young Artist Award 2021 of the Art Council of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association with the work participating in the exhibition “What are we playing” at Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art (VCCA).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2022, Vũ Tuấn Việt had his first solo exhibition titled “Luân Chuyển” (Transference) at TOONG (HCMC), participated in “Vòng Lặp” (The Loop) – an exhibition organised by the Young Artists Club – Vietnam Fine Arts Association in Hanoi and “Nhịp Sống” (Rhythm of Life) – an exhibition held at Fine Arts Exhibition Hall at 16 Ngo Quyen, Hanoi.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

