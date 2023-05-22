Finest Project Nominees: FOLIAGE IV

FOLIAGE IV

About project: “FOLIAGE IV” continues the original idea of “FOLIAGE” – an exhibition gathering contemporary works of quality and scale organised annually by Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art (VCCA), with the mission of supporting, connecting and spreading art to the masses.

In 2022, “FOLIAGE IV” gathered nearly 40 works from more than 20 local and international artists with the theme “Modes of dialogue with nature” and was co-curated by two art researchers, Abhijan Toto and Đỗ Tường Linh.

“FOLIAGE IV” unfolded a chain of ideas of artists and researchers in the re-established thinking about the relationships between nature and the human world. The exhibition based its starting point on the history of natural ecosystems in and out of Southeast Asia, offered different perspectives on history & the present and shifted the focus from the human experience versus the environment towards the reciprocal, caring, and enveloping relationship between humans and nature.

Artists participating in the exhibition were: Nguyễn Thuỳ Anh, Châu Nguyễn, Cian Dayrit, Duy Hoàng, Gabi Dao, Xuân Hạ, Đào Văn Hoàng, James Prosek, Josie Rae Turnbull, Koa Phạm, Trần Thảo Miên, Nguyễn Trà My, Nghĩa Đặng, Pedro Neves Marques, Lập Phương, Pujita Guha, Oanh Phi Phi, Rune Bosse, Tèo Phạm, Phạm Đình Tiến and Trevor Yeung.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 2022

Organizer: Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art

Activities: Exhibition, talks, art tours

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.