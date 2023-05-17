Finest Project Nominees: Hay Là

HAY LÀ

About project: Hay Là is a platform focusing on Vietnamese Performance Art, taking place mainly on Instagram, initiated by artist Lem TragNguyen and co-managed by artist Flinh.

Performance art and contemporary art, in general, are usually ephemeral with frail borderlines although they have their own language. Hay Là was founded with the hope to communicate this unique language to practitioners and people who are interested in performance art as a medium for parties to discuss and extend their limits. With an open mind, Hay Là aims at building a flourishing ecosystem in which activities and dialogues are always sparked and maintained, contributing to motivating the creative spirit for the performance art community and enthusiasts in Vietnam.

In 2022, Hay Là conducted an online talk series (Hay Là Live talk) with performing artists: Dương Thanh Quang, Đặng Thùy Anh, Nguyễn Thị Diệp; organised a performance art workshop “Hay Là Hay Là Làm Cái” in conjunction with the project “Lay Sắc Láy” initiated by Cai Cai – within the framework of Nổ Cái Bùm Festival – Đà Lạt Mộng Mơ 2022, “Hay Là Workshop”; conducted research articles and shared information about events related to Vietnamese performing arts; participated as the role of a coordinator, an archiver and a guide for performance workshop with the theme of “The ambiguity between space, time and existence” in the Open Archive programme of the 2004 Lim Dim International Performance Art Festival under the Art Library Project of the APD Centre for Art Patronage and Development.

Art form: Performance art

Duration: 2021 – current

Organizer: Lem Trang Nguyễn and Flinh

Activities: Research, archiving, talk, workshop

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

