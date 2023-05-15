Finest Project Nominees: Nổ Cái Bùm

About project: Nổ Cái Bùm is a contemporary art week of travel first initiated by Đào Tùng (Nest studio), Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, Trương Thiện, Hoàng Ngọc Tú (Mơ Đơ art space) and curator Lê Thiên Bảo (Symbioses) in 2020 in Hue. With the spirit of openness and the desire to connect the art-loving community across the country, each version of Nổ Cái Bùm is organised by one/many groups of volunteer artists in a different city in Vietnam.

Nổ Cái Bùm – Đà Lạt Mộng Mơ 2022 (ĐLMM 2022) is organised by the artist group Sao La (Nguyễn Kim Tố Lan, Nguyễn Đức Đạt, Tùng Khét, Sunny) and Hoàng Anh (Hey ! Storm), with the support of Lam Dong Provincial Association of Literature and Arts, Lam Dong Centre for Culture and Arts and partners such as Phố Bên Đồi, Youi’s Art Space, Stop and Go, universities in Da Lat, Da Lat Pedagogical College, Colab Vietnam, Barefoot Venture as well as Vietnamese art foundations (Dogma Collection, Nguyễn Art Foundation) and businesses (Horizon Villa & Đê Mê craft beer).

ĐLMM 2022 art week gathered more than 100 artists and creatives. In which, more than 57% of the works are performed in the form of experimental music/performance and video; 66% of artists are young people under the age of 35 and have not had many opportunities for exposure to the public before then. This is a playground for artists of different generations to come together to exchange and learn. Here, artists from Generation Z had the opportunity to directly meet and exhibit with artists of the previous generations such as Nguyễn Trinh Thi, Ưu Đàm Trần Nguyễn, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Võ Trân Châu, etc.; as well as to connect with agriculturists, literary and biological scholars and researchers through fieldwork and talks. These multidisciplinary connections are the link between knowledge versus experience & theory versus practice.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 2020 – current

Organizer: Sao La Collective, Hoàng Anh (Hey ! Storm)

Activities: Exhibitions, performances, talks, workshops, open studio.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.