Finest Project Nominees: Vietnam Contemporary Art Database

About project: Vietnam Contemporary Art Database (VCAD) – formerly known as Vietnam Art Archive (ViAA) – is a public archive initiated by Heritage Space in 2020 with the aim of creating an archive of contemporary art practices in Vietnam since 1990. VCAD is operated to provide information for professionals and audiences of arts in general who want to learn systematically about Vietnamese art.

VCAD operates online and is accessible via a web page. VCAD’s archived data is divided into folders and managed similarly to an open online library. The above materials are collected by VCAD and contributed by individuals, artists, groups and organizations in the field of arts and culture who are legal authors or copyright holders of such Data.

VCAD is a long-term project and has evolved through several phases. The scope of data collection and information is based on the context, content and documents about Vietnam contributed by Vietnamese artists, Vietnamese artists who are living abroad & international artists who are living in Vietnam.

Art form: Art archive

Duration: 2020 – current

Organizer: Heritage Space

Activities: Archiving and Sharing

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

