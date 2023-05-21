HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022-2023 Honouring Ceremony & THE GRAPEVINE SELECTION 2023 Exhibition Opening
Fri 26 May 2023, 06 pm
Thai Hoc Hall, Temple of Literature
58 Quoc Tu Giam, Dong Da, Hanoi
From the organizer:
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, and is organised and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the art audience. The event aims to honour individuals, organisations, creative arts projects, activities and artists aged 35 and under who have made an impact on the community in order to further contribute to the encouragement and expansion of arts & culture.
After four years of accompanying contemporary art events & activities nationwide, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is no longer a foreign name among those who love and practise arts. Once again, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 looks forward to recognising the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations in the field of culture and art during 2022-2023.
In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.
Honouring categories
Finest Projects – Meaningful art projects of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and voted for by the community
Finest Artists – Active artists aged 35 and under selected by Hanoi Grapevine and voted for by the community
Finest Reviews – Best reviews of art projects/events of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and voted for by the community
Recognition categories
Active Organisers – Active independent creative arts spaces and organisers
New Organisers – New creative art spaces and organisers
Active Producers/Curators – Active curators and producers
In particular, in the Honouring category, the community will directly vote, share comments and thoughts about the artists and projects they enjoy and are interested in.
In addition to Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Honouring Ceremony, we are proud to present The Grapevine Selection, which was initiated by Hanoi Grapevine’s founder – artist Brian Ring exactly 10 years ago in 2013. The exhibition series The Grapevine Selection is an initiative within Hanoi Grapevine’s mission plan, which is to promote Vietnam’s arts and culture at home and abroad. With this mission, over the past decade, Hanoi Grapevine has become a trusted source of archive with a neutral role in observing and following art and cultural events taking place across the country, a prominent data source and living library that contributes to the development of the art market as well as a platform for the creative industries in Vietnam.
The event is pleased to have the support and companionship of the Temple of Literature, British Council, Audi Vietnam, Art Republik Vietnam, Chau & Co Gallery, Phố Bên Đồi, Tired City, Omega+, Printopia and iDesign.
Programme
06 pm – 07 pm Welcoming guests, light reception
07 pm – 07:20 pm Music performance by Hồ Trâm Anh in collaboration with Ngầm
07:20 pm – 08 pm Opening of The Grapevine Selection exhibition and Voting result announcement, award ceremony of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023
08 pm – 09 pm DJ music
Notes
– Event guests please enter through the side gate of the temple, opposite No. 17 Van Mieu Street.
– Motorcycles can be parked at the area opposite the gate. The parking lot is next to Ba Nanh Pagoda and No. 27B Van Mieu Street.
– Cars can be parked on the sidewalk of Van Mieu Street.
– Event guests can call 038 7242 355 (Đan) for support on parking and venue address.
– Please dress appropriately when visiting the relic site and kindly do not bring outside food and beverages into the event.
– Parking fees are not covered by the event organisers.
– For safety reasons, this is a non-smoking event.
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest: List
Finest Projects
01. Exhibition Shades of “Dó”
02. Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam (SIPE)
03. Exhibition “Don’t Call It Art!”
04. Project Hay Là
05. Performance Art Festival IN:ACT 2022
06. Vietnam Contemporary Art Database
07. Mad Visions Film Fest
08. Project Livespace Vietnam
09. Project Open Archive
10. Nổ Cái Bùm Contemporary Art Week
11. Exhibition Phổ Hiếu Kỳ
12. Saigon Experimental Film Festival
13. Open studio and residency program Solo Marathon
14. Exhibition “The Foliage IV”
15. Exhibition “Fractured Times”
Finest Artists
01. Đặng Thùy Anh
02. Đỗ Hà Hoài
03. Đoàn Văn Tới
04. Giang Nguyễn
05. Hồ Trâm Anh
06. Huỳnh Công Nhớ
07. La Zung
08. Lập Phương
09. Lê Giang
10. Linh San
11. Nguyễn Đình Hoàng Việt
12. Phạm Đình Tiến
13. Tèo Phạm
14. Trương Minh Quý
15. Vũ Tuấn Việt
16. Xuân Hạ
17. Xuân Lam
Active Producers/Curators
01. Ace Lê
02. Bill Nguyễn
03. Châu Hoàng
04. Đinh Thảo Linh
05. Đỗ Tường Linh
06. Lê Thiên Bảo
07. Lê Thuận Uyên
08. Linh Lê
09. Mary Lou David
10. Phương Vũ
11. Vân Đỗ
Active Organisers
01. Á Space
02. Bát Tràng Museum
03. Ba-Bau AIR
04. Galerie Quỳnh
05. GốcCreation
06. Heritage Space
07. Manzi Art Space
08. Matca
09. Mơ Art Space
10. MORUA
11. Nguyễn Art Foundation
12. Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery
13. Phố Bên Đồi Creative Studio
14. Sàn Art
15. Schubert in a Mug (SiaM)
16. Tách Spaces / NGÃ Art Space
17. Tired City
18. Trung tâm Bảo trợ và Phát triển nghệ thuật APD
19. Trung tâm Nghệ thuật đương đại Vincom (VCCA)
New Organisers
01. 8 the Theatre
02. Sóng Mây Contemporary Art Museum
03. Operaphilia
04. REC Room
05. XplusX Studio
06. The Outpost
07. Trung tâm quốc tế khoa học và giáo dục liên ngành
08. Ươm Art Hub
09. Vietnam Youth Music Institute (VYMI)
10. Zzz Review
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)
