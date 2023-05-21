HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST 2022-2023 Honouring Ceremony & THE GRAPEVINE SELECTION 2023 Exhibition Opening

Fri 26 May 2023, 06 pm

Thai Hoc Hall, Temple of Literature

58 Quoc Tu Giam, Dong Da, Hanoi

* Invitation only

From the organizer:

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, and is organised and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the art audience. The event aims to honour individuals, organisations, creative arts projects, activities and artists aged 35 and under who have made an impact on the community in order to further contribute to the encouragement and expansion of arts & culture.

After four years of accompanying contemporary art events & activities nationwide, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is no longer a foreign name among those who love and practise arts. Once again, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 looks forward to recognising the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations in the field of culture and art during 2022-2023.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Honouring categories

Finest Projects – Meaningful art projects of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and voted for by the community

Finest Artists – Active artists aged 35 and under selected by Hanoi Grapevine and voted for by the community

Finest Reviews – Best reviews of art projects/events of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and voted for by the community

Recognition categories

Active Organisers – Active independent creative arts spaces and organisers

New Organisers – New creative art spaces and organisers

Active Producers/Curators – Active curators and producers

In particular, in the Honouring category, the community will directly vote, share comments and thoughts about the artists and projects they enjoy and are interested in.

In addition to Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Honouring Ceremony, we are proud to present The Grapevine Selection, which was initiated by Hanoi Grapevine’s founder – artist Brian Ring exactly 10 years ago in 2013. The exhibition series The Grapevine Selection is an initiative within Hanoi Grapevine’s mission plan, which is to promote Vietnam’s arts and culture at home and abroad. With this mission, over the past decade, Hanoi Grapevine has become a trusted source of archive with a neutral role in observing and following art and cultural events taking place across the country, a prominent data source and living library that contributes to the development of the art market as well as a platform for the creative industries in Vietnam.

The event is pleased to have the support and companionship of the Temple of Literature, British Council, Audi Vietnam, Art Republik Vietnam, Chau & Co Gallery, Phố Bên Đồi, Tired City, Omega+, Printopia and iDesign.

Programme

06 pm – 07 pm Welcoming guests, light reception

07 pm – 07:20 pm Music performance by Hồ Trâm Anh in collaboration with Ngầm

07:20 pm – 08 pm Opening of The Grapevine Selection exhibition and Voting result announcement, award ceremony of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023

08 pm – 09 pm DJ music

Notes

– Event guests please enter through the side gate of the temple, opposite No. 17 Van Mieu Street.

– Motorcycles can be parked at the area opposite the gate. The parking lot is next to Ba Nanh Pagoda and No. 27B Van Mieu Street.

– Cars can be parked on the sidewalk of Van Mieu Street.

– Event guests can call 038 7242 355 (Đan) for support on parking and venue address.

– Please dress appropriately when visiting the relic site and kindly do not bring outside food and beverages into the event.

– Parking fees are not covered by the event organisers.

– For safety reasons, this is a non-smoking event.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest: List

Finest Projects

01. Exhibition Shades of “Dó”

02. Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam (SIPE)

03. Exhibition “Don’t Call It Art!”

04. Project Hay Là

05. Performance Art Festival IN:ACT 2022

06. Vietnam Contemporary Art Database

07. Mad Visions Film Fest

08. Project Livespace Vietnam

09. Project Open Archive

10. Nổ Cái Bùm Contemporary Art Week

11. Exhibition Phổ Hiếu Kỳ

12. Saigon Experimental Film Festival

13. Open studio and residency program Solo Marathon

14. Exhibition “The Foliage IV”

15. Exhibition “Fractured Times”

Finest Artists

01. Đặng Thùy Anh

02. Đỗ Hà Hoài

03. Đoàn Văn Tới

04. Giang Nguyễn

05. Hồ Trâm Anh

06. Huỳnh Công Nhớ

07. La Zung

08. Lập Phương

09. Lê Giang

10. Linh San

11. Nguyễn Đình Hoàng Việt

12. Phạm Đình Tiến

13. Tèo Phạm

14. Trương Minh Quý

15. Vũ Tuấn Việt

16. Xuân Hạ

17. Xuân Lam

Active Producers/Curators

01. Ace Lê

02. Bill Nguyễn

03. Châu Hoàng

04. Đinh Thảo Linh

05. Đỗ Tường Linh

06. Lê Thiên Bảo

07. Lê Thuận Uyên

08. Linh Lê

09. Mary Lou David

10. Phương Vũ

11. Vân Đỗ

Active Organisers

01. Á Space

02. Bát Tràng Museum

03. Ba-Bau AIR

04. Galerie Quỳnh

05. GốcCreation

06. Heritage Space

07. Manzi Art Space

08. Matca

09. Mơ Art Space

10. MORUA

11. Nguyễn Art Foundation

12. Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery

13. Phố Bên Đồi Creative Studio

14. Sàn Art

15. Schubert in a Mug (SiaM)

16. Tách Spaces / NGÃ Art Space

17. Tired City

18. Trung tâm Bảo trợ và Phát triển nghệ thuật APD

19. Trung tâm Nghệ thuật đương đại Vincom (VCCA)

New Organisers

01. 8 the Theatre

02. Sóng Mây Contemporary Art Museum

03. Operaphilia

04. REC Room

05. XplusX Studio

06. The Outpost

07. Trung tâm quốc tế khoa học và giáo dục liên ngành

08. Ươm Art Hub

09. Vietnam Youth Music Institute (VYMI)

10. Zzz Review

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.