Sat 20 May 2023, 03 pm

Hall Ngụy Như Kontum

19 Le Thanh Tong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

Speaker: Đồng Hiếu, Phan Lê Chung, Nguyễn Xuân Khánh, Nguyễn Thế Sơn, Pascal Beausse, Bert Danckaert

The panel discussion provides a forum for guests who are educators and representatives of education and training institutions to analyze and discuss the history, current status, and future solutions for creative photography education in Vietnam. In the world, what is the position of this discipline in formal education systems? In Vietnam, in higher education, the Photography major is located in the University of Theater and Performing Arts of Hanoi, and as the Photojournalism major in the Faculty of Journalism of the Academy of Journalism and Communication – is that enough? What solutions have been, are, and can be given to the professional creative photography training in Vietnam?

Round table “Creative photography in higher education” is an event in the framework of International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi’23

Follow updates on event’s page.