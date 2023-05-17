Sun 28 May 2023, 09:30 am

Centre for Art & Culture 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

To continue our journey of bringing the beauty of Classical Music closer to the community, the passionate and energetic VYO youth starts this summer with our vibrant classical music program, along with an invitation to all the audience to join us in a meaningful charity project.

VYO Community Concert 2023 is a charity concert which supports education projects of the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a charitable organization focusing on rescuing and supporting children off the streets, children with disability and who are the victims of human trafficking around Vietnam.

As part of the fundraising campaign to raise 300,000,000đ, which is equivalent to 50 packages of tuition fee for underprivileged children, the Vietnam Youth Orchestra hopes our music will be of some humble help to the Blue Dragon’s children.

– Each member of VYO hopes that this is an opportunity to do something meaningful for the community.

– With the hope that the beauty of Classical Music can inspire our audiences to give wings to the children’s dreams to go to school

– With the opportunity to go to school, a door to a brighter future will open.

* This concert is free of charge

** All of the donation from this charity concert will be transferred directly to the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation. You can also donate from today via:

– TP Bank

– Bank account: To chuc Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation

– Account number: 12340002101

– Transfer syntax: 285donation_your email address (please change @ to a)

Each donation from you is a direct support to help children from the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation to go to school.

Follow updates on event’s page.