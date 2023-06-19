Exhibition “The Grapevine Selection”

Opening: 06:30 pm, Thurs 22 June 2023 (invitation only)

Exhibition: 09 am – 08 pm, from 23 June – 09 July 2023

Audi Charging Lounge

6B Ton Duc Thang, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

From Hanoi Grapevine:

After the great success of the exhibition at Temple of Literature, Hanoi, The Grapevine Selection will be officially present at Audi Charging Lounge, a new destination for art lovers in Ho Chi Minh City from June 22, 2023. The exhibition will feature 53 artworks from 16 artists, selected by the Art Advisory Board.

In addition to promoting young artists and supporting the art community, expanding the knowledge of audiences and potential collectors, The Grapevine Selection presents notable works of selected artists – names and faces with their own artistic styles that create new highlights in the Vietnamese art scene. Unlike the operating structure of a typica gallery or a curated exhibition with a specific theme, The Grapevine Selection puts the focus on the artists and works of representative values, setting milestones for the future with long-term art archives and collections. We hope to be one of the pioneering creative hub in directing the attention, observation and research on the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

In addition, The Grapevine Selection 2023 is a bold experiment when placing contemporary works of outstanding artists, from painting and sculpture to installation in a space rich in cultural heritage such as the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam to a modern high-end industrial space like Audi Charging Lounge. Hanoi Grapevine hopes that the change in space will not reduce the audience’s experience of enjoying art, but will resonate with works of unique beauty, increasing the sensory experiences by cross-linking exhibition spaces and themes, a trend that will explode in Vietnam in the future.

The Grapevine Selection 2023 selected artworks and artists from the following areas of art practices: Painting, Sculpture and Installation with consultation from the Art Advisory Board.

The Art Advisory Board includes:

– Curator, art researcher Do Tuong Linh

– Curator, art manager Mary Lou David

– Curator Le Thien Bao

– Curator, art researcher Ace Le

List of artists participating in the exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City includes:

– Bui Quoc Khanh

– Dao Tan

– Do Ha Hoai

– Do Trong Quy

– Doan Van Toi

– Ha Minh

– Hoang Thanh Vinh Phong

– Jo Ngo

– Le Thuy

– Linh San

– Pham Dinh Tien

– Pham Ha Ninh

– Ton That Minh Nhat

– Tran Thuoc

– Trinh Cam Nhi

– Xuan Ha

* Notes on parking

Please park your motorbike at:

• University of Social Sciences and Humanities | 10-12 Dinh Tien Hoang, District 1

• Botanical Garden | 2 Nguyen Binh Khiem, District 1

If you are traveling by car, please park your car at:

• Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum | 2 Le Duan, District 1

• Botanical Garden | 2 Nguyen Binh Khiem, District 1

About The Grapevine Selection:

The Grapevine Selection was initiated by the founder of Hanoi Grapevine – the Canadian artist Brian Ring exactly 10 years ago, 2013. The series of exhibitions is an initiative that contributes to the realization of our mission in promoting Vietnamese art and culture both domestically and internationally. With that in mind, over the past decade, Hanoi Grapevine has become a reliable archive, with a neutral role in observing and keeping record of the cultural and artistic events taking place in the country, becoming a valuable resource, a living library, contributing to the development of the art market as well as building a foundation for the creative industry in Vietnam.

The Grapevine Selection exhibition takes place officially from June 23 to July 9, 2023 at Audi Charging Lounge, 6B Ton Duc Thang, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition is organized with the valuable companion and support from the Temple of Literature-Quoc Tu Giam, Audi Vietnam, Art Republik Vietnam, Vietnam Art Collection, Chau & Co Gallery and Pho Ben Doi.

The Grapevine Selection Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on event’s page