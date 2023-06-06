Workshop Series: Cross-encounters / Joining Threads

12 – 21 June 2023, 02 pm

Center for Art Patronage and Development

Creative Square

No. 1 Luong Yen, Bach Dang, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The program is a part of ‘Mother Goddess of the Three Realms’, an interdisciplinary collaborative and cross-cultural connecting project on craft and local materials, initiated and implemented by WAX Atelier, and supported by the British Council. The series of workshops, co-organized by WAX Atelier and APD Center, will offer a variety of sharing, experimenting and creative activities through the lens of craft, material exploration, and performance.

These workshops will be of interest to all types of creative practitioners, visual artists, performers, and curious individuals wanting to experience new ways of creating art in the community. Led by multi-disciplinary designers Lola Lely and Yesenia Thibault-Picazo from WAX Atelier, visual artist/dancer Rocio Chacon, the workshop series invites participants to draw connections between the tangible and intangible essence of craft and art creation to reveal new narratives through the act of making.

Workshop schedule:

From Plant to String

12 – 13 June 2023, 02 pm – 05 pm

Join artists/designers/artisans, Lola Lely and Yesenia Thibault-Picazo from WAX Atelier in a meditative and mindful string, cord and rope making workshop. Using a combination of traditional and novel yarn braiding tools, participants will learn various techniques to transform plant fibres into useful lengths of string, cord, and rope. Some of the rope and cord made during this workshop will be incorporated into our subsequent ‘Material Pecha Kucha’ and ‘Materiality Through Physicality’ workshop series.

Material Pecha Kucha

14 June 2023, 02 pm – 04 pm

Join WAX Atelier and performance artist Rocio Chacon for a ‘Pecha Kucha’ workshop to explore storytelling and the materiality of objects. During the session, participants will be given materials used in the making of craft: wax, fabric, string, natural fibres, to build a composition in a personally chosen space and then describe the relationship of each participant to their own composition, what meaning they can find, or others can find in it.

Materiality through physicality – The performance of making

15 – 19 – 20 June 2023, 02 pm – 05 pm

Performance artist, and dancer Rocio Chacon, will lead a 3-session workshop series focused on exploring materials used in craft practices with the intention of finding new usage and meanings within these materials and a refreshed view on traditional actions.

Performance & choreography through the lens of documenting

21 June 2023, 02 pm – 05 pm

In this session, Rocio Chacon will present a selection of her work with video and dance, sharing technicalities regarding equipment used for photographing in different circumstances: stage, galleries, outdoor events, studio. She will show examples of works for the group to reflect and discuss the challenges that each situation entails and how to be prepared. We will go through still photography as well as video, its differences and how each of these mediums relates to movement in terms of creating and documenting choreography and performance.

WAX Atelier is a socially engaged creative studio that re-visits traditional techniques ranging from candle dipping, paper making, to crafted textiles using natural wax.

Founded in 2017 by multi-disciplinary designers Lola Lely and Yesenia Thibault-Picazo, sustainability is at the core of their projects. Most of their materials are locally sourced and production is all done in-house, using environmentally low-impact processes. From its early days, Wax Atelier was founded with a strong interest in knowledge sharing, circular design, and hyper-local manufacturing.

At present, WAX Atelier has employees, and is proud of the varied cultural and ethnical backgrounds of its team: a rich mix of makers from the local community, experienced designers and young graduates.

Note:

– Each workshop session is limited to a maximum of 15 people. Registration confirmation email will be sent to participants, priority will be given to the earliest registrations.

– By registering for the event, you agree to allow APD to use your images and opinions as the event’s document for non-profit purposes including archiving, research, education and promotion, etc.

