An Experimental Performance by Maya Nguyễn

08 pm, Fri 04 Aug 2023️

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Surcharge: 100,000 vnđ/person (incl. one drink)

Registration link

From the organizer:

Manzi is pleased to present an experimental performance of sound art by Maya Nguyễn – a young talented Vietnamese-Russian artist. This performance will feature Maya’s previous works as well as her ongoing project “ZOOM01_DXC_BER.MP3” carried out during an artist residency at the Zentrüm für Kunst und Urbanistik in Berlin, Germany 2023.

Maya Nguyễn creates sonic imaginaries using the body, field recordings, samples, text, and found objects. Her works treat sound as both a physical and a political material, thereby engaging different modes of listening within a single polyphonic imaginary.

Her latest practice, ZOOM01_DXC_BER.MP3 is a sound project based on field recordings of the Dong Xuan Center in Lichtenberg, Berlin — the largest Vietnamese-run market in Germany that is based on Dong Xuan Market in Hanoi, Vietnam. Sound recordings pick up atmospheres of the various market hangars, identify products and services on offer, and trace snippets of conversations between storeowners, customers, and tourists. From these recordings, a performance presents the soundscape of the market as a place of both economic and social exchange within the larger narratives of migratory routes and global economies.

About the artist:

Maya Nguyen is a Vietnamese-Russian interdisciplinary artist. Her practice engages with power relations inherent in human interaction and the environments that facilitate these interactions, focusing on the domestic sphere, colonial histories, migratory routes, and the relating between the human and the natural world. She works with open-ended interactions — be it through listeners determining their own compositions by walking through a spatialized sound installation, bodies affecting one another through contact improvisation and performance, or essay film slipping between image, text, and sound. Common to MN’s various works is her commitment to ambiguity that comes with the instability of categorization, where sound can be at once amplitude and power, pitch and gender, timbre and emotion.

Maya holds a B.A. in Philosophy and Comparative Literature from the University of Chicago and an M.F.A in Sound at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her work has been shown at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art, UCLA New Wight Gallery, Gene Siskel Film Center, Internationales Digitalkunst Festival 2022, Terrain Biennial 2021, Elastic Arts, Northwestern University, Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics, and elsewhere.

Follow updates on event’s page.