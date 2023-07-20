Imagination Unbound @ BUV

20 July – 30 Oct 2023

British University Vietnam, Ecopark, Hung Yen

From the organizer:

Hosted by: School of Creative Industries and the School of Computing & Innovative Technologies, British University Vietnam, Ecopark, Hung Yen

Urban Canvas: outreach artwork proposals for Vietnamese high schools

03 pm – 05 pm, 21 Jul – Student Hub F2

Sven Pfrommer will display exterior and site-specific artworks created by second-year contemporary creative practice students at the Computing Technology expo. These large-format artworks, which hang from ceiling to floor, aim to reach Vietnamese high schools. They will not only create stunning visuals but also emphasize the space in the student hub and make it a more inviting social space for students.

Resonate: Self-identity through art/design history

03 pm – 05 pm, 21 Jul – Soho Gallery F1

The first-ever curated exhibition featuring over 40 first year student’s work that presents their demonstration and understanding of different periods and style of art. The exhibition features a wide range of art forms, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, and mixed media pieces, all of which are inspired by historical artistic movements and self-identity contexts.

Computing Technology Expo

03 pm – 05 pm, 20 Jul – Student Hub F2

This event presents graduates’ work in Cybersecurity, Cloud Technologies, and Computer Game Design and Programming. Students will showcase their research projects, posters, and portfolios, demonstrating advanced developments in these fields. The event will be hosted at British University Vietnam’s newly finished student hub, and is open to graduating students, their families and friends, industry guests, and notable speakers.

The Pitch Room: an expert panel will unveil the creative potential and multidisciplinary talent of our students

12:45 pm – 02:45 pm, 21 Jul – Theater Pod F3

Watch our talented university students pitch their creative projects to a panel of industry experts in a thrilling event. This activity mimics Shark Tank presentations for starting projects of design and arts, and allows a selection of negotiated CCP projects of different disciplines to be presented. Students will gain exposure, reward for successful proposals, and professional feedback. Visitors to the exhibition openings on the same day will also learn about the works of these students, the real-life applications of modern projects, and how to convincingly present proposals.