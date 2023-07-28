08 pm, Sat 19 Aug 2023

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

08 pm, Sun 20 Aug 2023

Complex 01

Lane 31, alley 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

What is your first memory of playing chamber music with someone? For many kids who grow up learning music and sharing one piano in the family, their first memories of playing music and sharing fun moments often relate to their siblings, playing piano four-hands together. Squeezing on the same piano bench, having all the four hands placed on one keyboard, pedaling and page turning for each other; sometimes bumping one hand into another, sometimes fighting and crying when things don’t work out, but most of the time laughing cheerfully and creating great memories… it’s a shared experience among numerous pianists, young and old; and it’s a treasure from childhood many would hold dear with them for a long, long time.

For SiaM vol. 27: The Soap Bubbles, the first volume of Season 4, Schubert in a Mug is bringing our audience something so very special: a complete piano four-hands program by our two pianists, Hsin-Chiao and Thu, with compositions full of fantasies and loving tunes written for kids and skilled amateurs.

We will march into the fantasy-like world with Schubert’s Military March, and then emerge ourselves in the magical atmosphere created by Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite followed by Fauré’s Dolly Suite, both written for children that were dear to the composers. Afterwards, we will sail into the innocent and transparent tone world of Debussy’s Petite Suite and end the journey together with selections from Bizet’s Children’s Games, in which each piece is named after one game everybody must have played when he or she was a kid. Among all, the No. 7 Soap Bubbles, is where SiaM vol. 27 gets the name.

We wish to bring everyone a cheerful evening full of colors and fantasies from childhood and start the new season of SiaM full of happiness!

So, pay a visit to the Hoàn Kiếm Lake Walking Street in those afternoons before the concerts start, and enjoy playing some soap bubbles there while you walk! SiaM can’t wait to welcome all of you back to a new season with freshness and joy.

Performing artists:

– Liao Hsin-Chiao, piano

– Hoàng Hồ Thu, piano

In partnership with: Tita Art, Việt Thương và Steinway & Sons, Complex 01 and Polygon Musik, Zebra Entertainment

* Price: 300.000 VND/person

** Note:

– Children attending the concert must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian. Parents should ensure their children are able to sit quietly through the concert without disrupting the enjoyment of the performance for others.

– For those who bought a ticket but cannot attend, please send us a Facebook message at least 3 days before the show so we can arrange a refund or exchange your ticket for a reservation for a later concert.

Follow updates on event’s page.