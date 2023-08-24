Collective Imagining: Ha Noi 2030

07:30 pm – 09:30 pm, Thurs 31 Aug 2023

Ba-bau AIR

82 Thợ Nhuộm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Sum Suê and Ba-bau AIR present: an open round-table and map-reading session – Collective Imagining: Hanoi 2030.

Invited guests: Anh Tuấn from Kecho Collective (VN), Think Playgrounds (VN), Exutoire (France-VN).

Our discussion and map-reading session will look the desires and solutions proposed for the Ha Nội of the near future, drawing on our guests projects and research as well as the day-to-day experiences of everyone in the room. We hope that the combination of professional expertise alongside an untrained approach to urbanism will create interesting insights and collective work. By the end of the evening, we hope to have a collectively-drawn and spoken idea of what the city might become.

Please note : this is an IN-PERSON EVENT ONLY.

Language: English, Vietnamese

Follow updates on event’s page.