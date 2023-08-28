Concurrent Exhibitions: “White Noise” & “Rhyming Gestures”

07 Aug 2023 – Jan 2024

10 am – 04 pm, Wed & Fri

EMASI Nam Long

147 No 8, Khu dân Cư Nam Long, D.7, HCMC

10 am – 04 pm, Tues & Thurs

EMASI Vạn Phúc

2 Street 5, Khu Dân cư Vạn Phúc, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From the organizer:

Nguyen Art Foundation (NAF) proudly presents ‘White Noise’ (curated by Van Do) and ‘Rhyming Gestures’ (curated by Thái Hà and Nhat Q. Vo) – two concurrent exhibitions with the participation of 19 artists from within and outside of our Collection. The exhibitions will take place simultaneously across the campuses of EMASI Nam Long (District 7) and EMASI Van Phuc (Thu Duc City) from August 2023 to January 2024.

As a series of re-configurations of existing artworks from within and outside of NAF’s Collection, ‘White Noise’ proposes an interpretation of the Foundation’s 2023 theme Community and Compassion through a post-pandemic and post-human lens with participating artists Dao Tung, Tran Tuan, Nguyen Phuong Linh, Lai Dieu Ha, Nguyen Huy An, Dinh Q. Le, Nguyen Tran Nam, Jeamin Cha, Cam Xanh and Nguyen Trung.

In ‘Rhyming Gestures’, the works of Phan Thao Nguyen, Truong Cong Tung, Tran Luong, Le Hoang Bich Phuong, Nguyen Minh Thanh, Ngo Dinh Bao Chau, Nguyen Quang Huy, Tuan Andrew Nguyen and Nguyen Duc Phuong dance out myths, magic, and dreams. The exhibition invites viewers to inhabit the danceness of making, to see the rhythms of flesh the body has always carried.

* The display receive guests by appointment only via [email protected] or our Facebook page.