05 – 09 Sep 2023

Goethe Institut Hà Nội

56 – 60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

& Fieldwork at select KTT sites

Deadline for registration: 25 Aug 2023 (Selected candidates will be notified by email on 30 Aug 2023)

From the organizer:

Hanoi Ad Hoc invites you to participate in the workshop “Repurposing the Architectural language of the Cold War”, under the framework of Hanoi Ad Hoc 2.0: Dwelling in Flux and Echos der Bruderländer, a three year multi-disciplinary project carried out by Haus der Kulturen der Welt tracing circulations and imprints of socialism between the German Democratic Republic (GDR), and Cuba, Ghana, Mozambique, and Vietnam.

The narrative of socialist housing as an artifact of the Cold War often mirrors the narrative of socialism’s rise and fall, a utopian dream overtaken by the realities of social failures, decay, and obsolescence. Yet across the “brother countries”, this architecture faces an apparent contradiction between its symbolism through the image of heroic, monolithic form, and its afterlife as inhabited and transformed by people over the past decades.

This workshop explores how adaptation and complexity become visible and manifest differently on an international, national and individual level, depending on the point of view.. Invited speakers will offer public lectures about relevant subjects of research and artistic production. In parallel, participants will learn techniques of observation, drawing, and storytelling to uncover and document narratives of change sited within socialist-era mass housing today.

The workshop is organized by Hanoi Ad Hoc, Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW) and Goethe Institut under the framework of Echos der Bruderländer and Hanoi Ad Hoc 2.0: Dwelling in Flux.

Participants:

– For all candidates, regardless of students or employed people.

– Open to all disciplines including architecture, design, painting, social science, history, literature, anthropology, music, art, film, photography, etc.

Language:

– English/ Vietnamese.

Benefits for participants:

– Learning and exchanging with prestigious international scholars and artists.

– Receive training in research methodology and artistic production.

– Contribute to a multidisciplinary film project and future exhibition.

– Work closely with Ha Noi Ad Hoc’s Core Team.

– Provided work space, materials, meals, and transportation for field trips during the time of the workshop.

*Note: For the participant who does not live in Hanoi, we will not support accommodation and transportation expenses, support only within the scope of the workshop’s activities.

