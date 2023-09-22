10 am – 09:30 pm, 04 Oct 2023 – 30 Mar 2024

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1–R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Buy online ticket or directly at receptionist table

From VCCA:

From October 04, 2023, to March 30, 2024, at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), the large-scale installation exhibition “A Tide of Emotions” will be presented to public view for the first time in Vietnam, featuring artworks by Japanese female artist Chiharu Shiota, a worldwide famous name in conceptual art.

Chiharu Shiota is revered as one of Asia’s foremost female visionaries in the global realm of contemporary art. Through decades of her artistic odyssey, Shiota has ventured across a spectrum of creative realms, from the ephemeral dance of performance art to the silent reverie of painting, the tangible whispers of sculpture to the immersive embrace of installation. Shiota’s works are a convergence of beauty in both form and content, both making a strong visual impression and containing countless layers of deep meaning within.

The exhibition “A Tide of Emotions” includes completely new works made at VCCA. Notably, the main work with the same title covers VCCA’s huge space with a network of red threads, which are the representative material of the artist, linked to the wooden boats which carry history and stories and harbour multitudes of metaphors for a land like Vietnam, where a coastline stretches long as the eye can trace.

With deft hands, Shiota weaves threads of life, transforming the mundane into the monumental. Hundreds of thousands of threads tell stories of yore, and pathways that intertwine past and present, evoking the calligraphy of an ancient world, and the tradition of a thousand looms. In the crucible of her subjective vision, Chiharu forges works that speak of memory’s gentle touch, of the sanctuary of home, of migrations silent and profound, of the dance between life and death. In the crimson of her palette, Chiharu finds the echo of her soul, entwined in a dance of joy, a celebration of life’s embrace.

“A Tide of Emotions” is the first exhibition by Chiharu Shiota in Vietnam. Bearing a relationship to essential, universal notions, the exhibition will become a significant place for everyone and enable them to see the world in a different way.

Ticket price

– 100.000VND – adult

– 80.000VND – pupils, students (Applicable when presenting student card)

– 50.000VND – children (with the height from 1-1,3 m)

(For safety reasons, the exhibition is not intended for children under 1 meter in height)

Chiharu Shiota (born 1972) is a Japanese contemporary artist, currently based in Berlin, Germany. Shiota is among the most active and successful contemporary artists in the world today whose works have been displayed in many prestigious museums and exhibitions in the region. She was chosen as the artist representing Japan at the 56th Venice Biennale (2015), one of the oldest and most reputable international art events in the world held every two years in Venice, Italy.

Shiota’s practice blends many different aspects of installation and performance art. She is well known for her spectacular and elaborate large-scale installations, meticulously and skillfully woven from hundreds of thousands of threads, usually occupying entire spaces. That network connects to concrete objects of everyday life such as keys, windows, dresses, shoes, boats, or suitcases – collected from all over the world – implying a reminder to humans about the connection with all things, the unpredictable intertwining of fate, and the importance of memories stored in every human heart.

