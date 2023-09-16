Beethoven Piano Sonatas Cycle: Recital II “LES ADIEUX”

08 pm, Sat 23 Sep 2023

Hanoi Old Quarter Culture Exchange Center

50 Dao Duy Tu, Hang Buom Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Ha Noi

From the organizer:

“Les Adieux” is the name of pianist Nguyễn Đức Anh’s second piano recital. This is the second of Duc Anh’s solo Beethoven piano recital series titled “The Journey of Endless Creativity,” which features all 32 piano sonatas by Beethoven. The name is derived from Sonata Opus 81a, numbered as the 26th, Les Adieux, which means “Farewell.” It also serves as the title of this program.

Words like “Farewell,” “Goodbye,” or “Parting” often lead us to a sentimental and nostalgic mood. This sentiment was no different for Beethoven when he had to bid farewell to his patron Archduke Rudolf, one of his close friends, who had a significant influence on his development. If parting can be seen as a situation, through the three music chapters that Beethoven titled “Farewell – Absence – Reunion,” we will witness the significant emotional evolution of separation through this sonata. It is a fundamental message that the artist wants to convey to the audience. Unlike in viewing paintings, where we can gain a comprehensive insight from the outset, listening to music may not provide us with a thorough understanding of the world from the initial moments, the initial bars. However, as we accompany the music and allow it to envelop us, interesting discoveries will gradually unfold.

With four sonatas, including No. 3 (Op. 2 No. 3), No. 6 (Op. 10 No. 2), No. 26 (Op. 81a), and No. 27 (Op. 90), Saigon Classical, Arietta Việt Nam, and the artist Nguyễn Đức Anh hope that every listener in attendance will have a new experience when they listen to this concert by relaxing and aligning their emotions with the music. Spanning two separate and distant creative periods, the journey of these remarkable works aims to provide the audience with a comprehensive insight into the intellectual development of the great Ludwig van Beethoven.

Ticket price: 300.000 VNĐ/person

Only register to attend when you are sure of your presence on event day, in order to ensure adequate seating for other interested audiences

Or suggested donation (at the entrance): 300.000 VNĐ

Please follow the two steps below to complete your ticket booking:

1. Purchase the ticket by making electronic bank transfer to the following account:

– Personal account: Hoang Minh Trang | Techcombank | 19037907117016

– Momo: 0395129481

Syntax: LESADIEUX | Your phone number | Your Name | Number of seats

2. Fill in below account holder’s name and transaction time (Ex: Nguyen Van A – 11:59) to get confirmation of booking completion.

Note: Please also take a screenshot of your transaction so that we can assist in checking the information in case of need.

The organiser will send you a confirmation message as soon as possible within 24 hours of the successful transaction.

Program

Piano Recital II “LES ADIEUX”

Piano Sonata No. 6 in F Major, Op. 10 No. 2

Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat Major, Op. 81a “Les Adieux”

——————————————————————————————-

Piano Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90

Piano Sonata No. 3 in C Major, Op. 2 No. 3

Piano: Nguyễn Đức Anh

Speaker: Mai Hạnh

Note:

– Children under 06 years of age are not welcome.

– Please be present at the venue 25 minutes prior to the announced showtime. Doors will be closed 10 minutes prior to showtime.

– Latecomers are expected to wait until breaktime.

– To reduce costs and the adverse effects caused by papers and prints, we adopt barcode scanning upon entry, at our reception. Please kindly take this extra step and sorry for any inconvenience.

Organizer Introduction

MAESTOSO is a classical music performance organization in Vietnam, with the ambition to embrace the artistic essence of the world and a desire to dedicate its efforts and intellect to contribute to the development of music in Vietnam as a whole, and to the classical music scene in the country in particular. Maestoso has made a significant impact with numerous classical music concerts, including the “Cathedral Concert Series” in various churches, the educational concert series “Evolution,” and the “20th Century Music” concert series. The Maestoso International Music Festival 2023 marks the organization’s first international project in the field of music.

HANOI GRAPEVINE is an independent, non-profit portal for creative and cultural information. Hanoi Grapevine, founded in 2007, connects creative individuals and organizations, enterprises, and anybody interested in art and culture. Hanoi Grapevine’s goal is to support the growth of Vietnam’s cultural and creative industries by connecting artists and viewers in both online and offline media.

With supports from

VIET THUONG MUSIC is one of the first musical instrument distribution company in the Vietnam market. After more than 20 years of operation, Viet Thuong Music has constantly grown and continuously developed not only in production scale, but also in sales. Today, Viet Thuong has become one of the leading suppliers and distributors of musical instruments in Vietnam and in the region. Currently, Viet Thuong Music is an exclusive distributor of more than 50 world-famous brands including Steinway & Sons, Boston, Essex, Kawai, Kohler & Campbell, Roland, Casio, Taylor, Fender, Pearl, etc. Viet Thuong Music is also the monopoly and only representative authorized to administer London College of Music (LCM) examinations and certificates of University of West London in Vietnam and also has a music curriculum for preschool children under Kawai and Music For Little Mozarts programs.

ĐÀO MINH QUANG FOUNDATION (Dr. Dao Foundation) is a public benefit fund because it only performs public and charitable activities. The Foundation was established on December 21, 2016 in Berlin under the German Civil Code. The goal of the Dao Minh Quang Foundation is to encourage the development of cooperation activities between Vietnam and Germany, especially in the fields of general education, vocational training and university training, sustainable agricultural development as well as sustainable development in music and culture.

