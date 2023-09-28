02 pm, Mon 02 Oct 2023

Room C2, Green One United Nations House

No. 304 Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The Hanoi Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism, in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), will organize the Conference “Consultation on Hanoi’s Cultural Creative Hubs Network” to implement Hanoi’s initiatives and commitments when joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as the City of Design, as well as contribute to the establishment of Hanoi Cultural Creative Hubs Network.

*This event is for invited guests only.

**The workshop will be held in Vietnamese, but an English translation will be provided.

Objectives of the conference:

– Introduce the process of inventorying cultural and creative spaces in Hanoi, along with the proposed set of Criteria for Assessing the Performance of Hanoi’s cultural creative spaces towards dynamism and sustainability.

– Invite creative spaces to register to join the 1st phase of Hanoi’s Cultural Creative Hubs Network.

– Introduce the benefits and opportunities for organizations that join the Hanoi’s Cultural Creative Hubs Network.

– Collect opinions from creative hubs’ representatives, experts, and creative practitioners on:

+ The proposed set of Criteria for Assessing the Performance of Hanoi’s cultural and creative spaces.

+ Effective operational and coordination methods for the Hanoi Design & Creative Center.

+ Desires and needs of creative spaces for Hanoi Design & Creative Center and Hanoi’s Cultural Creative Hubs Network.

