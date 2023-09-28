09 am – 04:30 pm, 03 – 08 Oct 2023 (close on 06 Oct)

Room D205, Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam

69 Chùa Láng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Officialy recognized as a Program celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Vietnam, Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam’s Japanese culture club and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam are co-hosting the exhibition “Japanese dolls”.

Japanese dolls convey the customs, culture, hopes, beliefs that have been passed down for many centuries. This exhibition features dolls ranging from traditional to contemporary, all made in Japan and are now exhibited in the campus of Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

By enjoying and exploring the rich meanings behind each doll, visitors can experience the depth, the creativity of Japanese people and culture.

This exhibition is a part of the event series “50 YEARS OF VIETNAM – JAPAN” organized by Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam’s Japanese culture club. Apart from the dolls, visitors are invited to experience other interesting Japanese culture such as Ikebana, Calligraphy, Singing, Culture booths etc. For more information, please visit ChuraChura – CLB Văn hóa Nhật Bản Học viện Ngoại giao.

Follow updates on event’s page.