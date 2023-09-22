In between Sound, Image, and Space: A Mycological Moving Image Practice

08 pm – 09:30 pm (GMT+7), Thurs 28 Sep 2023

Online via Google Meet (English)

Registration Link

From the organizer:

In this presentation, Nguyễn Trinh Thi will introduce her film and media art practice, covering topics of experimentation in non-fiction filmmaking and mix-media/inter-medial art projects with particular regards to landscape, sound and listening. Her films often combine her own recorded footage with found footage from news sources, documentaries, and the internet to address Vietnamese issues against a universal backdrop. Thi will share works made during the past 10 years, including Landscape series (2013), Letters from Panduranga (2015), How to Improve the World (2021), And They Die a Natural Death (2022), and her two current works – 47 Days, Sound-less and Rî s̄eīyng.

Keywords include film, video, moving image, documentary, sound, space, performance, landscape, history, memory, found footage, archive, indigenous, ecology, environment.

Based in Hanoi, Nguyễn Trinh Thi is a filmmaker and artist. Traversing boundaries between film, documentary, video art, installation, and performance, her practice currently explores the potential of sound and listening, and the multiple relations between the image, sound, and space with ongoing interests in history, memory, ecology, representation, and the unknown. Recent exhibitions include installations at documenta 15, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the 9th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art, the 21st Biennale of Sydney, and the 13th Lyon Contemporary Art Biennale. Upcoming exhibitions include Artes Mundi 10 (Wales), Thailand Biennale 2023, Singapore Art Museum, M+ (Hong Kong), and the Mori Art Museum (Tokyo). In 2009, Nguyễn founded Hanoi DOCLAB, an independent center for documentary film and moving image in Hanoi.

