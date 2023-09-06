Lacquer Paintings Exhibition: “Moon”

Opening: 05 pm, Fri 08 Sep 2023

Exhibition: 09 am – 06 pm, 10 Sep – 01 Oct 2023

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

As part of the programs in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Vietnam (JF No. 20 event), The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly presents the lacquer painting exhibition “Moon” by Saeko Ando.

Based in Vietnam since 1995, Japanese artist Saeko Ando studied son mai lacquer painting – a genre born in Vietnam in the early 20th century – and Vietnam’s ancient craft of using son ta natural lacquer under the guidance of artist Trinh Tuan, lacquer master Doan Chi Trung, and lacquer artisan Lam Huu Chinh.

In a nearly three-decades-long career, Saeko has gained international renown as a contemporary artist, who merges traditional Vietnamese lacquer-craft skills and son mai painting techniques learned from past generations of lacquer masters with original methods she developed through decades of experimentation. Zen philosophy, devotion to nature, and the influence of Japanese aesthetics are all evident in Saeko’s works.

All the artworks displayed at this exhibition depict the moon in various phases, seasons, weather, time of day, and shades of color. And they are displayed alongside waka poems that Saeko chose for them. She hopes her paintings will etch beautiful verses in people’s hearts and awaken their precious memories or conjure up new sensations.

Within the frame of the lacquer paintings exhibition, Ando Saeko will host 2 artist talks to share about her exhibition, as well as her practices. The morning talk will be in Vietnamese, while the afternoon talk will be in English. Both sessions are nearly similar, so please only choose 1 that fits you more.

Session 1: 10 am – 12 pm, Sat 09 Sep 2023 (Vietnamese)

Session 2: 03 pm – 05 pm, Sat 09 Sep 2023 (English)

