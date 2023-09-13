Our Queer Pride – Performance & Discussion: The Meanings of Queer “Pride” in Vietnam’s Cultural and Artistic Spaces

06 pm, Sat 16 Sep 2023

Goethe Institut Hanoi

58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In the spirit of Hanoi Pride 2023 and its theme “Generations of Pride”, iSEE Institute, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut Hanoi, is organizing a film screening and discussion centered around the senses of queer* “Pride” in Vietnam’s cultural and artistic spaces.

Drawing on the queer atmosphere evoked by a performance by artist Betty Queen, this talk will open up a space for deliberating upon queer feelings and beings within Vietnam’s cultural and artistic spaces.

Through performance by Betty Queen and discussion with our guest speakers, participants will engage in conversations about various interpretations, different forms of “Pride” within cultural and artistic spaces, and the changes and developments of such “Pride” discourses throughout Vietnam’s historical timeline.

In those cultural and artistic spaces, could such senses of “Pride” of queer people, perhaps, be seen in their ability to live authentically with their feelings and beings? Or perhaps, more simply, does such “Pride” exist in the way those practices provide them with a sense of security and comfort, a space where their queer feelings find solace?

Through these conversations, this event also aims to present and strengthen evidence of the existence of queer identities and spaces throughout Vietnam’s history, to counter the belief that queerness is something strange or just trendy.

Note: The images used in the design are collected from the Internet, Hanoi Pride and performance images from Đoàn Lô tô Sài Gòn Tân Thời.

*“Queer” is used in this context as an umbrella term to refer to those existing outside the ideas of heteronormativity and as an identity label to refer to or replace specific terms within the LGBTIQ+ community.

