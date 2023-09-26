Deadline for application: 15 Sep – 15 Oct 2023

The School of Communication & Design (SCD) at RMIT Vietnam are pleased to announce the 2nd edition of the RMIT Vietnam Digital Design & Art Grants.

This grant offers an opportunity for designers and artists to develop a digital project of their own choosing.

The School seeks 2 candidates (1 artist and 1 designer), who have an interest and experience in Digital Design & Art.

RMIT will provide access to its software and hardware tools and appropriate technical support. All proposals will be considered in relation to the availability of resources and expertise within SCD.

Each grantee is to:

– Develop the chosen project in four months.

– Be project-based: to deliver an outcome that has been stated in advance.

– Result in work that is digital in its outcome.

Each grantee must:

– Have proven experience or qualified education in the fields of Digital Design & Digital Art.

– Be competent in spoken English.

– Be a Vietnamese national.

– Be able to partake in occasional extracurricular activities for the benefit of our students (e.g., guest lectures, field trips, demonstrations etc.)

– Have a minimum of 3 years of experience after graduation.

Each grantee will receive:

– Access to appropriate technical support.

– Access to School resources for their project.

– A budget of up to US$2000 to cover all production costs for the project and all other expenses.

– A budget up to US$1000 to exhibit during the Vietnam Festival of Design & Creativity in 2024.

The project outcomes will be reviewed for possible inclusion in a group exhibition.

Timeline

The grants will be divided into 3 phrases as follows:

– Application: From 15th September to 15th October 2023

+ From 15th September to 15th October: Application to be sent in.

+ 23rd October 2023: Winner announcement.

– Project development: From 1st November 2023 to 15th March 2024

+ 1st November: Project commencement.

+ 15th January: First WIP presentation

+ 15th February: Second WIP presentation

+ 19th March: Project completion and final presentation.

– Exhibition: November 2024 (tbc)

The exhibition will take place during the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design, supported by RMIT Vietnam. Dates to be around mid to late November.

How to apply:

To apply, send an email with ‘YourName_RMIT VN Digital Design/Art Grants’ in the subject line, along with the following to [email protected]:

1. Your CV

2. A professional artist/ designer’s portfolio as a single .pdf, containing:

• An artist/designer’s statement, declaring your research and artistic/design interests and practices.

• Photographic documentation of 5 best recent works, with a short description (under 200 words) of each work. For new media work (software, VJ, apps, etc) and video/performance, please include a public link (Vimeo, Youtube or website, etc) in the description.

3. A PDF document that briefly describes the nature of your proposed project. This should contain:

– Your name

– The provisional title of your project

– The intended outcomes or aims of your project, especially the outcomes that you would present in the 2 WIP presentations.

– A budget proposal detailing all the resources that your project would require (space requirements, materials, software, hardware etc.).

– Any specific support you will require (e.g. technical help, such as support with software)

Please note that all the above documents must be in English.

Application deadline: 15 October 2023

Any questions related to the open call, please contact [email protected]

Intellectual Properties

The selected projects and artworks remain intellectual properties of the artists and designers. RMIT Vietnam reserves the rights to promote them in the final exhibition and other internal and external marketing materials. Details to be discussed in the Sponsorship Agreement between RMIT Vietnam and the artists/ designers.