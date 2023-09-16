08 pm, Mon 25 Sep 2023

St. Joseph’s Cathedral

40 Nhà Chung Street, Hang Trong Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

The Catheral Concert “Blessing” is a collaborative concert between Maestoso and Operaphilia, two independent music groups with the aim of bringing classical music to the community. The program features Baroque music and hymns, which are classic melodies that will provide the audience with a sense of tranquility and peace.

Ticket:

This is a charity concert program to raise funds for underprivileged children in Hoa Binh province. Audience members attending the program can contribute as they wish at the donation box placed at the venue.

To cover the cost of organizing the concert, the Church let concert’s organization using the first 3 rows of seats for the audience to reserve in advance for 500,000 VND.

Reservation method

Payment information:

– Account owner: DINH VAn MAI

– VIB Bank

– Account number: 398041020

– Content: BLS- NAME-Telephone number-TICKET NUMBER

Example: BLS – NGUYEN VAN A – 090xxxxxx – 02

Hotline: Dong Nguyen (Mr.): 0398041020

Follow updates on event’s page.