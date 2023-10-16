Chairs and Atmospheres

03 pm – 05 pm, Thurs 19 Oct 2023

ZOOM | Complex 01 – Polygon Musik

No 29, 167 Ward Tay Son, Quang Trung, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

Diverse practices like research, teaching, writing, and curating have often been running parallel in my long-term projects. In many cases, I am trying to translate between diverse spaces, media, and contexts that seem to be connected to practices of contemporary art. One could say, I have been focusing on the edges of the discipline. Throughout the past 15 years, I have primarily been following two topics: contemporary art`s relations to design and architecture, and more recently, transcultural relations between Europe and East Asia. My talk will give a short introduction into a selection of respective curatorial and writing projects.

— Burkhard Meltzer

*Language: English

** Maximum number of participants: 30 people (Polygon Musik), 100 people (ZOOM)

*** We aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions in our culture and art events, so please bring personal bottles and avoid bringing drinks in disposable cups to the event.

A part of Month of Art Practice – MAP 2023 with the theme ‘Alternative Mobility’.

About guest curator

Burkhard Meltzer is a Zurich-based writer, researcher, and curator.

Meltzer has co-edited books and magazines on contemporary art and design. He has been contributing to publications such as artforum.com, form, and frieze magazine. From 2003 to 2007, Burkhard Meltzer worked in the curatorial team of the Kunsthalle St. Gallen, as a curatorial assistant until 2006, and as a curator and director until 2007. He has been an associate lecturer at the Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK) since 2006 and a researcher at ZHdK`s Institute for Critical Theory from 2008–2015.

The Lecture is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

Month of Arts Practice 2023 – the 9th season of MAP – continues with The Alternative Mobility theme. Month of Arts Practice 2023 features the participation of two groups of artists and cultural practitioners in both cities: Hanoi (Vietnam) and Bremen (Germany). Experimental art activities are designed and implemented by both groups in two different cities to reveal dialogues in context, culture, emotion, politics, and artistic expression. Guest curators are invited to observe and conduct seminars, and lectures for all artists. Finally, the results are presented as exhibition and publication in both cities.

Follow updates on event’s page.