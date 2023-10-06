10 am – 06:30 pm, Tues – Sun 07 – 29 Oct 2023

TomuraLee Gallery

24 Street 1, Luong Dinh Cua, Binh Khanh Ward, District 2, HCMC

From the organizer:

TomuraLee is delighted to introduce its latest exhibition, “Communication With…” which showcases the works of four talented artists: Le Thiet Cuong, Tao Linh, Pham Tran Quan, and Hoang Phuong Lien.

The exhibition features a total of 23 pieces with various themes and styles ranging from abstract and minimalist to visual art. The colors, emotions, and themes depicted in the works transport us to different moments in time, cultural stories, and the artists’ personal experiences. The exhibition’s goal is to create a connection between the artist and their work, the work and the audience, and people and emotions. The title of the exhibition, “Communication With…” is open-ended, allowing each visitor to form their unique interpretation.

Follow updates on event’s page.