Exhibition “Human & Nature Revistied”

10:30 am – 07:30 pm, 14 – 22 Oct 2023

Chau & Co Gallery

No. 11 alley 123 Nguyễn Đình Thi (or no. 11 alley 204 Thụy Khuê), Tây Hồ, Hanoi

From the organizer

CHAU & CO GALLERY (Vietnam) & SO IKI GALLERY (Holland) proudly presents:

“Human & Nature Revistied” Exhibition

Curated by Hoàng Minh Châu & Pauline van den Berg

Featuring:

Nguyễn Văn Tùng (Vietnam)

Phan Đình Khánh (Vietnam)

Yang Yang (Vietnam)

Hoàng Đăng Khanh (Vietnam)

Mạnh Trần (Vietnam)

Đạt Nguyễn (Vietnam)

Phạm Minh Đức (Vietnam/Germany)

Ruslan Vu (Vietnam/Russia)

Henriette van Gasteren (Holland)

Tedd Nash Pomaski (USA)

Cristina González Martin (Spain)

Marta Kisiliczyk (Poland)

Teppo Korte (Finland)

Rik Lina (Holland)

Event media supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vietnam

One of the most universal and enduring themes in art is human and nature. Prior to post-impressionism, the beauty of nature in the presence of human was, most of the time, captured through live painting and live drawing with a realistic undertone. What about now? How do contemporary artists go about depicting nature in its relationship with human? Are artists trying to capture nature as it is or using it as a means to an end for self-expression, social commentary, emotional journaling and personal story-telling? Today’s artists perceive nature as more personal and translate their view into stylized artworks. Let’s explore it all via over 30 multi-media artworks by 14 artists from Vietnam, Holland, Finland, Polland, Spain and USA.

For the first time in Hanoi in this exhibition, we proudly present:

– Photographic work by Vietnamese born German artist Phạm Minh Đức, Vietnamese-born German artist who is the winner of Badische Beamtenbank, Karlsruhe Award (Germany) and whose works have been showcased at Museum der Bildenden Künste (Leipzig, Germany) and Museo MAGA (Gallarate, Italy).

– Digital collage artworks by Vietnamese born Russian artist Ruslan Vu, who has worked for and collaborated with Russia’s leading magazines such as Interview, L’Officiel and Numero.

– Photography works by famous Dutch multimedia artist Henriette van Gastenren who has earned numerous photography awards (such as Silver in Nude Prix de la Photographie de Paris 2023 with the series: Faded Glory, self-portraits; IPA 2021 3rd Place / People /Self-Portrait; 3rd Place Honor of Distinction at 12th Annual Black&White Spider Awards, category Nude with ‘Hot Cuppa; Avro’s photo contest ‘The self-portrait ‘ Public choice (1st) with ‘Singer’ and Juror’s choice (2nd) with ‘Mystifier; Winner ‘Phone-tography’, the Art of Cellphone Photography, Vermont Center for Photography, Vermont, USA with ‘Goggles’; 3rd Annual Photography Masters Cup: The Color Awards 2nd Place – Merit of Excellence, category of Nude with ‘Banquet) for her controversial, humourous yet appealing and seductive self-portraits. Her works have been acquired by a number of museums in Holland, Belgium and Germany such as: Museum van Bommel van Dam (Venlo, Holland), Museum for modern art IKOB (Eupen, Belgium), Limburgs Museum (Venlo, Holland), Gemeentemuseum (Weert, Holland), CODA museum (Apeldoorn, Holland), Joods Cultureel Kwartier (Amsterdam, Holland), Fotomuseum aan het Vrijthof (Maastricht, Holland) và Museum Aktfotoart Dresden (Dresden, Germany).

– Drawings by famous Dutch surrealist artist Rik Lina whose works have been acquired by Museum Boyman van Beuningen (Holland) and Museum Santos Rocha of Figueira da (Portugal).

Follow updates on event’s page.