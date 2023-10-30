Japanese Film Festival in Vietnam 2023

27 Oct – 21 Dec 2023

Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang, Hai Phong

From the organizer:

Despite it has not even been a month yet since the Japan Hour 2023 ended on October 8 with great success, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam (The Japan Foundation) proudly present the “Japanese Film Festival 2023” – an annually held event for movie lovers in Vietnam. The festival will soon take place in Ho Chi Minh City (October 27 – November 9), Da Nang (November 17 – 19), Hai Phong (December 1 – 3) and Hanoi (December 8 – 21).

Japanese movies presented at the Japanese Film Festivals in Vietnam have been known to be the latest released ones in Japan with variety of titles and genres that brings audience the opportunity to see Japan from different perspectives. The Japanese Film Festival 2023 is also promising to bring the audience new and interesting views about Japan and its people.

Additionally, it is a great honor of the Japan Foundation to organize the Japanese Film Festival 2023 as one of the celebration activities for the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Vietnam. Therefore, we look forward to your participation in the festival and we together contribute to the exciting atmosphere of this special anniversary year.

Film list:

Films are screened with Vietnamese and English subtitles.

(except for “A Man” and “The First Slam Dunk”, which have Vietnamese subtitle only)

Ticket price: 50,000 VND/pax/film/show.

1) The Water Flows To The Sea (T16)

水は海に向かって流れる

2023 / 123′ / drama / dir. MAEDA Tetsu”

2) Liar x Liar (T16)

ライアー×ライアー

2021 / 117′ / comedy, romance / dir. YAKUMO Saiji”

3) The First Slam Dunk (T13) ※ Only with Vietnamese subtitle

2022 / 124′ / anime / dir. INOUE Takehiko”

4) The Father Of The Milky Way Railroad (K)

銀河鉄道の父

2023 / 128′ / drama / dir. NARUSHIMA Izuru”

5) The Lines That Define Me (K)

線は、僕を描く

2022 / 106′ / drama / dir. KOIZUMI Nori”

6) Brave: Gunji Senki (T16)

ブレイブ – 群青戦記

2021 / 115′ / action / dir. MOTOHIRO Katsuyuki”

7) A Man (T16) ※ Only with Vietnamese subtitle

ある男

2022 / 121′ / drama / dir. ISHIKAWA Kei”

8) We Made A Beautiful Bouquet (T16)

花束みたいな恋をした

2021 / 124′ / drama, romance / dir. DOI Nobuhiro”

Theatre 1 & 3

27 Oct – 09Nov 2023

Cinestar Hai Bà Trưng

135 Hai Bà Trưng, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

VTicket will be sell from 02 pm of 23 Oct (at the cinema or online or on the App of Cinestar.)

Theatre 1 & 3

17 – 19 Nov 2023

Metiz Cinema

Đ.2 Tháng 9, Hoà Cường Bắc, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng

Ticket will be sell from 12 Nov.

Theatre 1 & 2

01 – 03 Dec 2023

Rạp Galaxy Nguyễn Kim

Floor 7, TTTM Nguyễn Kim

104 Lương Khánh Thiện, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

Ticket will be sell from 26 Nov

Theatre 1 & 4

08 – 21 Dec 2023

National Cinema Centre

87 Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Ticket will be sell from 03 Dec