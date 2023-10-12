Yasumasa Suzuki’s Ehon Original Works Exhibition

Opening: 02 pm, Sat 14 Oct 2023

Exhibition:

14 Oct 2023: 10:00 – 18:00

15 – 22 Oct 2023: 09:00 – 18:00

Exhibition hall, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Original illustrations of two EHON picture books “Cosette the Sparrow” and “Sadness of the Snail” will be exhibited in Hanoi with the artist in all scheduled events. The exhibition is the artist’s illustrative perspective through each story and thereby breathes life into the picture book, making it more vivid and easier to understand thanks his talented drawings.

Artist Yasumasa Suzuki

– Yasumasa Suzuki was born in Otsu, Shiga in 1941

– In 1969, Yasumasa Suzuki was selected for the first time to participate in the New Product Exhibition, and was continuously selected for the next 20 times. In 1969, he became a member of the Sogakai Association.

– In 2017-2018, an exhibition of original illustrations for 10 Nankichi picture books was held at the Niimi Nankichi Memorial Museum.

