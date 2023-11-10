Opening: 04 pm, Tues 14 Nov 2023

Exhibition: 08:30 am – 07 pm, 15 – 21 Nov 2023

Floor 3, Ngo Quyen Art Exhibition Center

16 Ngô Quyền, Tràng Tiền ward, Hoàn Kiếm district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Reality is often more obscured than our expectation – and art is the reflection of that obscurity. It is the individual uniqueness that makes art diverse and make each of us an universe within. In my eye, for every point of space-time, things affect us in an unique way, thus each object of art calls for an unique form of expression. In this exhibition, the eye is a symbolic object – it symbolizes our perception of the world, as much as the eyes of the world observe our actions.”

Artist Nguyen Thi Mai Thanh proudly introduces her third solo exhibition “A Perspective”, where you are invited to discover artworks guided by her own intimate thoughts and emotions.

Follow updates on event’s page.