Artist Tour with Chu Tiến Thăng

05 pm – 06 pm, 09 & 10 Nov 2023

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Võ Thị Sáu ward, D.3, HCMC

From the organizer:

Annam Gallery and Lân Tinh Foundation cordially invite you to attend the artist’s tour with the artist Chu Tiến Thăng.

During these guided tours with the artist, Thăng will share with the audience the stories that inspired his work and his current practice. Chu Tiến Thăng’s paintings lean toward the “Description” (写意) painting technique in Chinese painting, but still incorporate gentle, invisible strokes from the Western style. It is this combination coupled with the ability to quickly sketch that helps Thang create flexible drawings and capture the most “soulful” moments of the subjects.

Chu Tiến Thăng (b. 1999) is currently living and working in Hanoi. He graduated from Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2022 with a degree in Arts Education. Thăng has been passionate about drawing since he was very young, but it wasn’t until grade 12 that he pursued art professionally. Thăng pursues a realistic style with themes about flora and fauna, people and social life. His technique is influenced by Chinese ink painting.

Entrance fee: 50,000 VND (including one postcard)

Bank account name: DO VIET TUAN

Bank account: 7971516664

Bank: Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam

Branch: Saigon South Branch

Detail of payment: [Day – Quantity – Full name ]

**Example: [2010 – 3 – Session 2 – Huy]

After payment, please take a screenshot of completed payment and submit it to this registration form.

