08:30 am – 04 pm, 01 – 07 Dec 2023

Huu Vu House, Temple of Literature

58 Quoc Tu Giam Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

This multimedia showcases celebrates the distinct cultural legacies of the Bahnar and Chăm communities from 4 villages – Mơ H’ra and K’Giang (Bahnar community) in Gia Lai province, and Bàu Trúc and Mỹ Nghiệp (Chăm community) in Ninh Thuận province. The intangible cultural heritages of these communities are highlighted – with a particular focus on traditional pottery, hand weaving, and music. In addition, the showcase includes a dynamic programme of workshops, music sharing sessions by representative folk artists from the two communities, guest artists, researchers and culture experts. Overall, the showcase creates an engaging kaleidoscope of sound, color, and image, presenting an exploration of some of the unique social characteristics of each community. These two distinctive and remarkable communities share a connection to their land, their traditional culture and language, and a spirited dedication to sustainable preservation through protecting, developing, and sharing of their cultural heritage.

Connecting Heritage is the culmination of a five-year initiative implemented by the British Council known as Heritage of Futures Past project – the in-country component of the Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth programme, a global British Council initiative to explore ways in which local culture heritage can improve the lives of people around the world. With projects delivered in Colombia, Kenya and Viet Nam, as well as by the UK, Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth aims to create inclusive and sustainable growth through valuing, learning, protecting and sharing local cultural heritage.

The showcase is a side event of the Symposium on Living Heritage and Sustainable Development, delivered by the British Council as part of Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth, our programme exploring ways in which local culture can improve the lives of individuals around the world. This event is also under the framework of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023, celebrating 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and Viet Nam and the 30th anniversary of the British Council’s presence in Viet Nam.

* Entry to Temple of Literature – Visitors ticket required

** Participation – Free of Charge

Follow updates on event’s page.