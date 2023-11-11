From the organizer:

In a diverse and innovative art environment, the intersection of cultures and artistic styles always brings new and creative experiences. The exhibition “The Language of Water” by artist Nicolás López is a testament to this and a meaningful new chapter in his artistic journey around the world.

“The Language of Water” is the statement of Nicolás López’s characteristic painting technique and the title he chose for his series of personal exhibitions and workshops in many countries worldwide. Watercolor works tell the inner spiritual stories of indigenous people and cultures, exploring the diversity of the world through artistic journeys from Peru to Europe, Asia, and now to Vietnam.

We have a unique opportunity to enjoy Nicolás’s art in the heart of Saigon in a special exhibition organized by Spazio Art Space and the Vietnam branch of the International Watercolor Association. This event allows the community of artists and art lovers in Vietnam to interact and exchange with Nicolas and highlights the richness and diversity of watercolor art in Vietnam.

With inspiration from the scenery and life here, Nicolas will bring a profound artistic experience, honoring the beauty and identity of Vietnamese culture and people.

