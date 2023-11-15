07:30 pm, 27 Nov – 02 Dec 2023

Room 4 (2nd Floor), National Cinema Centre

87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi.

From the organizer:

The Embassy of Italy in Hanoi proudly introduces the “Italian Film Festival 2023” at the National Cinema Centre (87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi) from November 27 to December 02, 2023.

The event is organised in coordination with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, aiming to offer Vietnamese audiences a glimpse into Italy’s contemporary cinema. Through six outstanding films spanning from drama to comedy, of which many have won accolades at prestigious festivals, Italian Film Festival 2023 will tell the tales of urban life, depicting the Italian modern society in the face of new challenges while also trying to connect with and maintain its age-old traditional heritage.

Tickets will be distributed free of charge for audiences who register in advance through the fanpage of the Italian Film Festival. The organising team will soon open the registration form for the audiences to fill in and receive the guidelines to get their tickets at Casa Italia, 18 Le Phung Hieu from November 21 until tickets are all distributed.

The list of films available for screening is as follow:

– THE HUMMINGBIRD (IL COLIBRI’ / CHIM RUỒI) | Directed by Francesca Archibugi | 2022 | 123 minutes – November 27

– DIABOLIK (DIABOLIK) | Directed by Antonio Manetti and Marco Manetti | 2021 | 133 minutes – November 28

– SEPTEMBER (SETTEMBRE / THÁNG CHÍN) | Directed by Giulia Louise Steigerwalt | 2022 | 110 minutes – November 29

– DIABOLIK GINKO ATTACKS (DIABOLIK GINKO ALL’ATTACCO / DIABOLIK GINKO TẤN CÔNG!) | Directed by Antonio Manetti and Marco Manetti | 2022 | 120 minutes – November 30

– LEONORA (LEONORA ADDIO) | Directed by Paolo Taviani | 2022 | 90 minutes – December 01

– THE RETURN OF CASANOVA (IL RITORNO DI CASANOVA / SỰ TRỞ LẠI CỦA CASANOVA) | Directed by Gabriele Salvatores | 2023 | 90 minutes – December 02

There will be Q&A sessions following each film screening with director Antonio Termenini of the Asian Film Festival in Rome and the audience.

The festival will include a talk with director Antonio Termenini and prestigious guest speakers from Vietnam at 14:30 on November 30 under the subject “International film festival – Organising process and behind the scenes stories.” Journalist Truong Uyen Ly will moderate the discussion.

Audiences attending these events also have the chance to receive meaningful souvenirs from the Italian embassy in Vietnam when participating in the mini-game on the fanpage of the film festival.