Living Heritage and Sustainable Development | An Introduction of Bahnar Traditional Music

09:30 am – 11:30 am, Sat 02 Dec 2023

The Front Building, Temple of Literature

58 Quoc Tu Giam Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Musical and performing arts stand out as vibrant cultural treasures within communities across Vietnam. Our engagement in the Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Programme allows us to immerse ourselves in and appreciate the rich tapestry of local cultural heritage. Collaborating with local communities, we explore opportunities for their heritage to enhance local livelihoods and well-being. The focus of the programme has been on the musical rituals of the Cham people in Ninh Thuan province, the musical essence of the Central Highlanders, and performing arts like Cai Luong and Hat Boi in Ho Chi Minh City. These heritage elements are vital components of the local cultural identity, presenting a unique resource to address local development challenges.

In order to share this potential with the wider audience, the British Council, in partnership with the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, is hosting a music session showcasing the traditional music of the Bahnar people from Gia Lai province for the public in Hanoi. The session will introduce traditional musical instruments of the Bahnar people, followed by a Q&A and experimenting and playing by the audience. Music masters and community members involved in our project have developed and will lead this session.

* Entry to Temple of Literature – Visitors ticket required

** Participation – Free of Charge

This event is a side activity of the British Council’s Living Heritage and Sustainable Development Symposium, focused on exploring how community participation contributes to the intangible cultural heritage safeguarding and sustainable development in Viet Nam.

It’s also a part of the UK/Vietnam Season 2023, celebrating the 50th anniversary of UK-Viet Nam diplomatic relations and the 30th anniversary of the British Council’s presence in Vietnam.

