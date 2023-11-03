Mini market: 03 pm – 08 pm, 17 – 18 Nov 2023

Main event: 10 am – 09 pm, 25 – 26 Nov 2023

Warehouse 3B, Gia Lam Train Factory

Enter through the gate at alley 481 Ngoc Lam Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi

From Hanoi Festival of Creative Design:

Makers Market – The Dots is a big craft and art fair organized within the framework of the Hanoi Festival of Creativity and Design 2023 with the core theme of “Flow”, to honor new shifting flows from the heritage platform and creative community. Makers Market – The Dots is held at Gia Lam Train Factory – a meaningful symbol of trade, is where creative people from all over gather in the last days of November. Don’t miss out on this fair, which is held at a historically important location, which was a crucial intersection for four northern railway lines!

The Hanoi Festival of Creativity and Design 2023 is organized under the auspices of the People’s Committee of Hanoi and the Vietnam Association of Architects; organized by the Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports, the Architecture Magazine, and the Vietnam Railway Corporation; with the companionship of the UNESCO Hanoi Office and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), the District People’s Committees, along with units, international organizations, businesses, creatives, and artists.

Follow updates on event’s page.