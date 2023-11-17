Map 2023 | Open Studio

Opening: 06 pm – 08 pm, Fri 17 Nov 2023

Open studio: 10 am – 06 pm, 18 – 25 Nov 2023 (except Monday)

High Voltage House 33B, Gia Lam Train Factory

481 Ngọc Lâm, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From Hanoi Festival of Creative Design:

Artistic impulses from Hanoi, Vietnam, and Bremen, Germany, coalesce to create the ninth season of the Month of Art Practice 2023, themed Alternative Mobility. In Hanoi, 10 artists with a diverse range of practices will engage in discussions, present their thoughts, and develop different ideas about Mobility based on their perceptions and perspectives, experiences, and artistic languages.

The public will have the opportunity to explore the challenging and surprising creative process of this year MAP 2023’s artists through Open Studio. The workspace will offer a glimpse into the artist’s mind, fostering intimate conversations where the barrier of space and time is dissolved between the audience and creators. Open Studio is also one of the new additions to Month of Art Practice 2023. Concurrently with this activity, another temporary exhibition of Alternative Mobility #2 featuring guest artists Vũ Kim Thư, Hoàng Nguyễn, Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương, and Felix Dreesen will be showcased in the Heritage train’s carriages as a part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023.

The final results of the artists’ work will be presented in the concluding exhibition of the project titled “Alternative Mobility” at the very space where they worked and created – the Gia Lam Train Factory. The works in this exhibition are unified by the overarching idea of expressing states of Mobility towards Sustainability, unveiling dialogues encompassing contexts, cultures, emotions, politics, and artistic expressions.

This event is a part of the contemporary art exhibition: The Alternative Mobility, a part of MONTH OF ART PRACTICE – MAP 2023, in response to Hanoi Creative Design Week 2023

This Open Studio will showcase a portion of the work of artists from Korea, Japan, Germany, Switzerland and Vietnam including: Gemini Kim, Hwayong Kim, Sylbee Kim, Felix Dreesen, Yuhei Higashikata, Akosua Viktoria Adu-Sanyah, Ngo Dinh Bao Chau, Sarah Morag Thuy Tien, Nguyen Hoang Anh and Nguyen Vu Hai. Their works will be fully presented in MAP 2023’s “Alternative Mobility” exhibition, officially opened on November 26, 2023.

* Heritage Space aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions in our culture and art events, so please bring personal bottles and avoid bringing drinks in disposable cups to the event.

** The event will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion… of the author and Heritage Space. By participating, the audience agrees to allow Heritage Space (and the author) the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

The Month of Art Practice 2023 is organized by Heritage Space in collaboration with The University of the Arts Bremen, sponsored by the Goethe-Institut, Korea Foundation, and Pro Helvetia Swiss Arts Council. The project is made possible with the assistance of domestic space organizations, including the Vietnam National Institute Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), Á Space, Matca, ba-bau AIR, Sao La Collective, A sông, Mơ Art Space, as well as the media partnership with ASEF 360 Culture (under the Asia-Europe Foundation), Hanoi Grapevine, Artplas, Art Republik Vietnam and Cổ Động.

Follow updates on event’s page.