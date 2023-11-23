* Opening: 06 pm – 09 pm, Fri 24 Nov 2023

Exhibition: 25 Nov – 10 Dec 2023

Dauerwelle ship

Hochschule für Künste Bremen (HfK), Deutschland

* Opening: 04 pm – 07 pm, Sun 26 Nov 2023

Exhibition: 10 am – 06 pm, 28 Nov – 17 Dec 2023 (except Monday)

High Voltage Building 33B, Gia Lam Train Factory

Ngoc Lam, Long Bien, Hanoi.

From the organizer:

Heritage Space is delighted to introduce a contemporary art exhibition titled “Alternative Mobility” , featuring the works of Vietnamese and international artists. The exhibition is a part of Month of Art Practice MAP 2023 – an annual international exchange project dedicated to promoting contemporary art initiated and has been organized by Heritage Space since 2015. This exhibition is also a part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 with the theme “Flow”.

Mobility changes the world in all aspects. What does mobility mean in the face of unstable environmental, political, and social conditions? Month of Art Practice (MAP) invited artists with a diversity of perspectives to explore the topic from a personal to a global level, creating different narratives and nuanced images. MAP 2023 – The Alternative Mobility is a collaboration between Hochschule für Künste Bremen (HfK) and Heritage Space in Hanoi, Vietnam, and part of the BMBF Collaborative Research Project Bremen Goes Sustainable – BreGoS. At both locations, a group of international artists and curators worked together with local artists and students. The results will be shown in parallel in Bremen and Hanoi in two exhibitions launched at the end of November 2023.

The four invited artists Sylbee Kim (Berlin/Seoul), Felix Dreesen (Bremen), Kayle Brandon (Bristol), and Quỳnh Lâm (Ho Chi Minh City) are participating in the Bremen exhibition, together with the five HfK students Alexander Schröter, Jamie Yzabel Santos, Jisu Kim, Mohar Kalra and Renen. Further contributions of the Hanoi group come from invited artists Gemini Kim (Seoul) and Hwayong Kim (Seoul), Yuhei Higashikata (Hokkaido), Akosua Viktoria Adu-Sanyah (Zurich), the curators Moon-Seok Yi (Seoul), Burkhard Melzer (Bern), Jieon Lee (Seoul) and the Vietnamese artists Ngô Đình Bảo Châu (Ho Chi Minh City), Hoàng Anh Nguyễn (Danang), Sarah Morag (Ho Chi Minh City), Nguyễn Vũ Hải (Hanoi). The project is led by Nguyễn Anh Tuấn (Heritage Space Hanoi) and Ingo Vetter (HfK Bremen).

The Month of Art Practice 2023 is organized by Heritage Space in collaboration with The University of the Arts Bremen, sponsored by the Goethe-Institut, Korea Foundation, and Pro Helvetia Swiss Arts Council. The project is made possible with the assistance of domestic spaces-organizations, including the Vietnam National Institute Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), Á Space, Matca, ba-bau AIR, Sao La Collective, A sông, Mơ Art Space, as well as the media partnership with ASEF 360 Culture (under the Asia-Europe Foundation), Hanoi Grapevine, Artplas, Art Republik Vietnam and Cổ Động.

Follow updates on event’s page.