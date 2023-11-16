Open Studio “Roots & Worlds”

Opening: 06 pm – 08 pm, Fri 24 Nov 2023

Open studio: 07 am – 07 pm, 25 – 26 Nov 2023

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi

From the organizer:

You are cordially invited to the Open Studio introducing works produced within the Roots & Worlds program by 7 participants: Đan Trần, Trần Quỳnh Nhi, Nguyễn Hữu Thiện Trường, Dương Gia Hiếu, Hà Huyền Trang, Nguyễn Võ Bảo Hân and Nguyễn Lê Tuấn Kiệt.

Since September 2023, each photographer has been developing their own project responding to the theme of ecological encounters. Their projects are set in different locales and cover a myriad of topics: flowers as a medium through which we deal with love and loss, bananas as reminders of home, longan farmers in the Mekong Delta, portrait of a butterfly collector, and the present life and past legends along Vietnam’s coast. Starting with a plant or place where multiple species encounter one another, they have followed unexpected paths, merging the personal and political, local and global, fact and fiction.

The Open Studio gives a glimpse into the collective labor of the participants and mentoring team, who have spent two months learning, making, working and editing together. An expanded version of their work will be soon available online and in a print publication. This concluding event is our gesture of gratitude for all participants, guest contributors, sponsors and audiences who have joined us throughout this journey of Roots & Worlds. Thank you for joining us in expanding conversations about image-making and ecology.

This event is supported by the British Council as part of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023.

About Roots & Worlds

Roots & Worlds is an alternative school co-designed and run by ICVL (UK) and Matca (Vietnam) where collaboration takes centre stage. It is intended for early-career Vietnamese image-makers who wish to develop their visual language and produce socially conscious stories. Alongside the mentorship, the program also fosters interdisciplinary engagement by inviting contributions from Vietnamese and international researchers, writers and artists.

