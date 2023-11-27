19:00 – 20:00, Sat 02 Dec 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

At Practice Talk 03: Preserve Intangible Cultural Heritage in Gaming, speakers Bùi Quỳnh Như and Lucian Rodriguez Lovell invite the audience on an odyssey of innovation, where cultural treasures turn into the ambassadors of intangible heritage, and where they will explore the intricate dance between tradition and technological augmentation.

Oral traditions and social rituals intrinsic to Vietnamese culture have inspired Bùi Quỳnh Như to embark on an odyssey which entails a meticulous exploration of methodologies and considerations that shape the crafting of immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences. These experiences serve as a bridge that spans time, ensuring the unbroken continuity of cultural heritage. At the heart of Quỳnh Như’s research lies a fundamental inquiry: “How can interactive design, woven with game-based and storytelling approaches, unlock the potential of AR for the seamless transmission of intangible cultural heritage?”

We invite you to join Bùi Quỳnh Như and Lucian Rodriguez Lovell and learn more about this new and exciting approach.

About the speakers:

Bùi Quỳnh Như is a designer-researcher “living between cultures” with a deep sense of responsibility towards preserving and celebrating her heritage. Her research focuses on Safeguarding Vietnamese Intangible Heritage through Augmented Reality Practice.

Lucian Rodriguez Lovell is a PhD researcher and Lecturer in the RMIT Game Design Program. He lives and works on unceded Wurundjeri territory. Lucian’s research interrogates embodied human-computer interactions, generative ai, and digital cultures, through a paradigm of practice-based research. His contemporary creative practice involves mixed-reality games (AR and VR), experimental digital experience design, and physical to 3D imaging processes.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.