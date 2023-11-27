Practice Talk #4: How we see arts in AI era?

06 pm – 08 pm, Mon 04 Dec 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and computer vision are revolutionizing research across various fields, including medicine, biology, Earth sciences, and space sciences. Currently, this transformative wave is making its mark on art history. In recent years, AI has become increasingly prevalent in the creative fields, with tools becoming more simplified and accessible for artists. This surge in AI integration is giving rise to new aesthetics in art, prompting a need for a fresh approach and understanding.

This leads to important questions: What constitutes AI art, and how can we gain access to this burgeoning category within the art world? In the Practice Talk featuring Hà Châu Bảo Nhi, Cam Anh Luong, and Christian Berg, we will engage in a conversation about the artists’ practices, their approaches to AI, and critical reflections on this applied technology.

Speaker:

Hà Châu Bảo Nhi

Having transitioned from an IT consultant (Tokyo, Japan) to an artist (based in Hanoi/Singapore), Nhi draws inspiration from Vietnamese spiritual beliefs, exploring various artistic mediums such as new media art. Nhi holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from LASALLE College of the Arts (Singapore), conferred by Goldsmiths, University of London.

Cam Anh Luong

Cẩm-Anh Lương is a Vietnamese new media artist and designer based in Berlin. She studied Communication Design at Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW Berlin) and has a background in Law. Before moving to Germany, she worked as a designer in Saigon and as a social worker in India. Cẩm-Anh is interested in exploring the intersection of new media art, technology, and social justice. Cẩm-Anh’s work revolves around personal narratives, migration, and the politics of memory, often incorporating mixed media and virtual reality (VR) to create immersive and interactive experiences that challenge viewers’ perceptions of reality. Through her works, she delves into forgotten memories shaped by Western colonization, propaganda of regimes, and the stereotypes imposed on South East Asian bodies. Cẩm-Anh’s work has been exhibited in Berlin Biennale 10, feldfünf Projekträume Berlin, nGbK, Vorspiel Berlin, Berlin Design Week, Carnival of Algorithmic Culture Toronto (CA) and documenta-fifteen (DE).

Christian Berg

Christian Berg holds a Master’s degree in Southeast Asian studies from the University of Bonn.

His work as a documentary photographer has been published among others in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Moving on from his roots in documentary photography he spent the last 5 years exploring conceptual photography. During the pandemic, his project City was shown as an online exhibition sponsored by the Goethe Institute Ho Chi Minh City. Since 2018 Christian Berg is an Associate Lecturer in the Digital Media program at RMIT Vietnam with a focus on Photography-related subjects. Christian Berg is currently a PhD Candidate with RMIT Melbourne’s School of the Art.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.