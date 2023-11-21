07 pm – 08:30 pm, 02 & 03 Dec 2023

Private Function Room, The Outpost

Floor 2 Tower B1, Roman Plaza Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Sand Sand Sand” is a minimal music theatre composed and performed by the duo Siedl/Cao. In “Sand Sand Sand”, one comes into contact with “time“ in several ways and from different perspectives. Its slowness and its minimalism is a reaction to social acceleration and the overwhelming amount of information available nowadays.

Here, ordinary things suddenly receive new layers of meaning when they are placed in a correlation/contrast/collision of different contexts. Such thing happens when an early 20th century French waltz is paired with a coded and robotized gesture. Or the dialogue between childhood photos and a nightingale, or when the words written on the page are released into the air amid the melodious music of “The Blue Danube” and amidst the sounds of New Year firecrackers. An interesting collision of notions of time can also arise when postcards accidentally found in a Vienna flea market and Vietnamese ancient poems share space with a flock of swallows flying away from the North…

About artist

Siedl/Cao is a composer-, performer- and sound artist group based in Vienna, Austria. Cao Thanh Lan and Gregor Siedl have been collaborating intensively in the field of contemporary instrumental and electronic music, music theater and sound art since 2013. Siedl/Cao is one of 5 groups from Austria that received the award New Austrian Sound of Music 2018-2020 in the category Contemporary Music.

