Symposium “Future Heritage Constructing: Heritage Through Spatial Making & Mapping”

09 am – 04:30 pm, Sat 18 Nov 2023

4th Floor, Hải An Gallery

2B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Đa Kao ward, D.1, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

From the perspectives of architects, artists, designers and academics, this symposium will showcase diverse philosophies and processes of constructing heritage, identity, memory, and meaning through spatial interpretations, mappings and making.

In the event, speakers will relay their interpretations of this topic through research and visual presentations on architectural space, traditional print, sound, artificial intelligence with moving image, and still image. Audiences and speakers thereby will examine the concept of mapping and making spatial heritage through different dimensions of Vietnam’s city and urban life, environment, culture, history and/or society.

The event is hosted by the School of Communication and Design, RMIT University Vietnam.

Speaker:

– Mr. Nguyen Hoang Manh (Architect, Director, Mia Design Studio)

– Dr. Dang Thanh Hung (Architect, Academic, University of Architecture HCMC)

– Mr. Thierry Bernard (Sound Designer, Academic, RMIT)

– Mr. Huynh Van Khang, (Architect, Academic, Shiga Prefecture University, JP)

– Dr. Hoanh Tran (Architect, Academic, Director, HTAP)

– Mr. Yuri Frassi (Architect, Researcher, Director, Officine Gap)

– Mr. Manuel Der Hagopian (Architect, Director, G8A)

– Mr. Sanuki Daisuke (Architect, Director, SDA)

– Dr. Andrew Stiff (Artist/Designer, Academic, RMIT)

– Ms. Rebecca Lu (Multidisciplinary Designer, Academic, RMIT)

– Ms. Carmen Volonnino, (Architect, 3TI PROGETTI ASIA)

– Mr. Nguyen Dinh Hoa (Architect, Director, Laita Design Studio)

– Mr. Mai Hung Trung (Architect, Director, Hanoi Ad Hoc)

Moderators:

– Dr. Rachel Jahja, Lecturer, School of Communication & Design, RMIT University Vietnam

– Dr. Vu Thi Hong Hanh, Vice Dean of Architecture Faculty, HCMC University of Architecture

Closing

– Dr. Catherine Earl (Senior Lecturer, School of Communication & Design, RMIT)

In collaboration between RMIT and University of Architecture HCMC

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.