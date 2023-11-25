09 am – 04:30 pm, Sat 02 Dec 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

What is a space made of? Or in the context of Vietnam, what makes Vietnam the unique Vietnam as it is right now?

This is the question that started the symposium “Future Heritage: Creative intelligence and the impact on future heritage in Vietnam”. With perspectives from inside and outside of the country, of artists and industries, speakers will present research (traditional and non-traditional) around the theme of creative intelligence and the impact on “future heritage” in Vietnam.

Join us in the discussion on values hidden in the “everyday-ness” of society and culture with speakers at the symposium “Future Heritage: Creative intelligence and the impact on future heritage in Vietnam”.

Language: Eng – Vietnamese

Speaker:

– Mrs. Michal Teague, Designer, Associate Lecturer, RMIT University Vietnam

– Ms. Thảo Vũ, Creative Director, Fashion Designer, Kilomet109

– Dr. Alison Bennett, Associate Dean Photography, RMIT Melbourne

– Mr. Nguyễn Duy Anh, Moving Image Artist, ba-bau AIR

– Dr. Alan Hill, Lecturer/Program Manager, Bachelor of Arts (Photography), RMIT Melbourne

– Mr. Paul-Antoine Lucas & Bùi Quý Sơn, Architects, Academic, Exutoire, Oslo & Vietnam

– Mr. Mai Hưng Trung, Architect, Director, Hanoi Ad Hoc

– Ms. Thao Nguyen, Designer, Lecturer, RMIT Melbourne

– Ms. Elise Luong, Art Manager, Writer, Co-founder Undecided Productions – Arts and Music, Brussels & Hanoi

– Mr. Hà Ninh Phạm, Artist, Associate Lecturer, RMIT Vietnam

– Mr. Edward Ryan, Photographer, Associate Lecturer, RMIT Vietnam

– Ms. Hà Đào, Managing Editor, Matca

– Mr. Linh Phạm, Co-founder and Creative Director, Matca

Moderator:

– Dr. Rachel Jahja, Lecturer, School of Communication & Design, RMIT University Vietnam

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

