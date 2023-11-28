Talk | “Hanoi in 2048″

09:30 am – 11:30 am, Thurs 07 Dec 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

No. 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Future Ancestors is a global intensive program taking place in Hanoi in November/December 2023 which brings together RMIT students from creative disciplines in Melbourne and Hanoi. They will work with industry guest mentors on real-world collaborative projects to explore issues at the intersection of contemporary creative practice and questions of cultural heritage. The starting point is to speculate about Hanoi in 25 years time, and ask what role creative practitioners might play in preserving and/or creating ‘future heritage’, and so, how can we be ‘good ancestors’ through practice?

In this session, participants will reflect on the experience and share outcomes of our three collaborative projects:

1. Weaving the Future: Sustainable Textile Craft and Fashion Design in Vietnam

2. Extending Heritage: XR & Expanded Imaging for communication

3. Inner-city Commute: How do questions of history, urban design, climate change and inclusivity influence movement around the city now and into the future?

Language: Bilingual English and Vietnamese (Translation Available)

The event is organised by RMIT University Vietnam and RMIT University Melbourne.

Speakers:

– Dr Alan Hill: Lecturer/Program Manager, Bachelor of Arts (Photography), RMIT University Melbourne.

– Thao Nguyen: Vietnamese-Australian artist, educator and researcher based in Naarm/Melbourne.

– Michal Teague: Associate Lecturer in Design Studies, School of Communication and Design, RMIT University Vietnam.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

