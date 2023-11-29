02:30 pm – 03:30 pm, Sun 03 Dec 2023

Online – Google Meet

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

In the talk “When Engineers work with artists”, listen and discuss with MakerLab engineer team about data technology, smart device systems (IoT) and the application of these technologies in artistic practices.

The talk will focus on Data Visualisation, AI/Machine Learning, and IoT. Through notable examples of technology application in art projects such as “Ground Resistance” (Wesley Goatley & Georgina Voss, 2016) and “And They Die a Natural Death” (Nguyễn Trinh Thi, 2022), the event will offer artists and engineers necessary tools and keywords to assist their collaboration process for art.

Organisers:

MakerLab

MakerLab is a makerspace established with the aim of promoting the maker culture within the community. MakerLab’s areas of expertise include research and production of hardware, as well as providing consultancy, support and organising activities related to electronics, robotics, AI, IoT and more.

Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine is an independent and not-for-profit online platform that aims to support the Vietnamese art scene by connecting artists, art spaces, and high quality art event organisers with their audiences. Hanoi Grapevine has been recognised by the British Council in Vietnam as a pioneering virtual creative hub in Vietnam.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

