Talk: Will Creatives be Replaced by AI?

10 am – 11:30 am, Thurs 16 Nov 2023

Online: Zoom

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The rise of AI is bringing excitement and concern to many industries globally, and the creative industry is absolutely not an exception. In this talk, leaders in technology, innovation, education and creativity spaces are coming together to discuss how industry experts are incorporating AI in their everyday work, highlighting the advantages and challenges of this new wave of technology on both individuals and businesses.

The talk will bring up questions such as “What will jobs look like? How are institutions adapting their curriculum in a fast-changing digital era?” for meaningful conversation as an attempt to find ideas and answers towards a sustainable application of cutting-edge technologies.

Join us to learn about what you might need to enter a future employment market with AI

About the speakers:

Gabriel Providel

Founder and CEO of Mozaik Play, is a polymath and entrepreneur whose expertise and experience bridge the domains of international education, creative industries and commerce. His executive record includes successfully leading education, digital creative, and technology businesses across Australasia, USA, Canada, Singapore, UK, Switzerland, and Latin America.

Melissa Best

For over 15 years, Think Tank Training Centre’s Head of Programming, Melissa Best, has been dedicated to the VFX and education space. Having worked as a Compositing Supervisor for TV & Film, an Industry Mentor, and recently for one of the world’s leading CG schools, Melissa is consistently interested in how technology, art, and innovation are impacting VFX, animation and the wider creative industries.

Le Anh Dy

Dy Le is a luminary in the field of visual effects and the creative industry. His expertise encompasses a wide array of projects, including Films, Music videos, and commercial videos, showcasing his versatility and ability to bring imagination to life. He is also a dedicated educator by serving as a lecturer at MAAC Vietnam, where he imparts his wisdom and skills to the next generation of creative minds.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.