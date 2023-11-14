Workshop and tasting event on fermented foods

10:00 am, Tues 14 Nov 2023

Taste! The Italians and food 1970-2050

10 am – 06 pm, 15 – 22 Nov 2023

Casa Italia Wine Festival

11 am – 09 pm, 18 & 19 Nov 2023

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Taste of Italy exhibition of Italian products

09 am, Thurs 16 Nov 2023

MM Mega Market

263 Phạm Văn Đồng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Embassy of Italy in Hanoi is pleased to present the 8th Week of Italian Cuisine in Vietnam (13-19 November 2023). Launched in 2016, the Italian Cuisine Week is a yearly initiative involving the whole network of Italian diplomatic missions and aimed at promoting the culinary culture which is at the core of the Mediterranean diet and so central to Italy’s identity and lifestyle.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Dining with Italian Cuisine: health with taste”, and intends to raise the attention on Italian products and their connection with conviviality, hospitality and healthiness. During the Week, several events will take place in Hanoi to promote the quality of Italian culinary culture.

The Week of the Italian Cuisine will be presented on Monday 13th evening through a press conference & dinner hosted by the Ambassador of Italy, Mr. Marco della Seta. For the occasion, a consortium made of selected Italian restaurants in Hanoi will prepare a special menu based on the theme of the Cuisine Week.

Other activities of the Week include:

– Workshop and tasting event on fermented foods, under the title “What do we know about the fermented food we eat every day?” and organized in cooperation with the Hanoi University of Science (VNU), the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, the Hanoi Slow Food Community and the University of Naples Federico II and the Parma Ham Consortium.

– Taste! The Italians and food 1970-2050, an artistic depiction of the evolution of Italian eating habits between past, present and future

– Taste of Italy exhibition of Italian products, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency

– Casa Italia Wine Festival, a two days Italian wine tasting event in collaboration with some of the most important wine distributors in Vietnam