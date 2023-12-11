A Public Dialogue “Hey Plastic!”

02 pm – 05 pm, Sun 17 Dec 2023

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

56-58-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

This event is an open space for all the public who love to learn about scientific and environmental issues; as well as look for motivations and suitable practices for yourself and your family.

It is an exchange and in-depth discussion with the Top 10 candidates of the Creativity Contest: Science Film Festival & Chill. They are individuals, groups of young people or family members, with a common interest in environmental issues and creativity in communication products about those issues, especially plastic pollution.

The dialogue will create a vibrant exchange atmosphere to stimulate passion and opportunities and contribute to spreading science knowledge to the community. Through various activities, candidates and the public also have a chance to learn from each other and from experts in the field of environment and creativity.

In addition, the event also aims at raising community awareness of environmental issues through hands-on experiences of recycling plastic waste right at the event space with the guidance of local practitioners in this field. We believe that the power of ideas initiated by the community can help create positive and sustainable changes in society.

The event is jointly organized by the GreenHub and the Goethe-Institut within the framework of the 2023 Science Film Festival: Ecological Restoration.

Follow updates on event’s page.